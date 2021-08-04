Henry Weinhards Private Reserve, hailed as Oregon’s original craft beer, to be discontinued

The Henry Weinhards Private Preserve, once the pride of Northwest beer drinkers and hailed by many as Oregon’s first craft beer, is abandoned by current owner Molson Coors after more than four decades of production.

Better known as Henri, the brand is one of 11 beers the listed company will cease producing, Molson Coors recently announced during its second quarter earnings call. Discontinued beers include:

Keystone ice

Keylightful

Edge of the cooler

Mickey ice cream

Best Milwaukees Bounty

Miller High Life Lamp

Hamms special light

Steel reserve 211

Old English HG 8000

Magnum

Henry Weinhards Private Reserve

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley said the company is significantly streamlining and adding value to our US portfolio.

This will improve supply chain flexibility for our most profitable priority brands, strengthen our innovation efforts, allow us to better focus resources and ensure reliable and on-time shipments to our distributors, he said. said, adding that Molson Coors will focus more on his growing hard seltzer. We are excited about the progress and are not going to stop now.

Pete Dunlop, author of Portland Beer: Crafting the Road to Beervana, said he’s not surprised Molson Coors is stopping creating Private Reserve.

I think all big companies have a hard time trying to figure out which direction they’re going, he said. The pandemic is part of it, and now you have that evolution with seltzers, and craft beer is part of that – (seltzers have) taken over a part of their business.

Beer was one of the remaining remnants of the heritage of Northwest beer pioneer Henry Weinhard, a German immigrant believed to be the founding father of brewing in Portland. According to Portland Beer, Weinhard started Weinhard Brewing a few years after moving to the Northwest in 1856, buying land and establishing the brewery on West Burnside Street in northwest Portland.

Weinhard Brewing and Portland Brewing, owned by Arnold Blitz, merged in 1928, Dunlop wrote. Blitz-Weinhard operated Burnside until 1999, when the property was sold and turned into commercial businesses and condos. Parts of the original brewery structure still survive in what is now known as the Brewery Blocks in the Pearl District.

Blitz-Weinhard first brewed Henry Weinhards Private Reserve in 1976. On his beer blog, Beervana Buzz, Dunlop writes that Henry Weinhard’s great-grandsons, Bill and Fred Wessinger, came up with the idea to give the brewery a boost as the competition stiffened.

The idea for Private Reserve came about because they struggled a bit in the ’70s, Dunlop said in an interview Tuesday with The Oregonian / OregonLive. There was a whole crush of national brands that came in, and they were hammering advertising campaigns. Blitz was losing market share.

Henry Weinhard’s Private Reserve brand, once the pride of Northwest beer drinkers, is discontinued by parent company Molson Coors. The pack of 24 was originally in a wooden crate, a practice that was quickly abandoned, writes Portland beer historian Pete Dunlop. (Courtesy of Pete Dunlop)Courtesy of Pete Dunlop

Private Reserve was marketed as one of the first super premium beers, and it was based on a simpler 19th-century recipe using malted barley, hops, and water, eliminating the heavy use of additives in mass beer, writes Dunlop. Private Reserve was a huge success, reviving Blitz-Weinhard and contributing to what would be the birth of craft brewing in a few years.

Another brand owned and promoted by Blitz-Weinhard at the time was Olde English 800 malt liquor, eventually becoming the company’s bestseller. The latest version, Olde English HG 8000, started in 2001, is one of the brands that Molson Coors is ending.

The Wessinger brothers in 1979 would sell Blitz-Weinhard to Pabst Brewing Co., starting a chain of corporate ownership that would end with Stroh Brewing Co. unloading the brewery on Burnside. Molson Coors eventually took over the remaining Blitz-Weinhard portfolio.

But Private Reserve has lasted for decades.

It was the gold standard, Dunlop said. If you did someone a favor, that was the reward – Here is a 12 Henrys pack.

It was a really good beer, he says. It was well done, it was clean, there was not a lot of garbage in it.

Dunlop said that in recent years, after production has moved elsewhere, Private Reserve has not been what it was at one point.

The quality has really deteriorated, he said. It is a common story when these popular brands are purchased; they find ways to cut corners. We still see it when craft brands are bought by great beers today.

His legacy, however, is something that will not change or die.

When you thought of Henry Weinhard, he had a very strong Portland identity, Dunlop said. When Reserve came out, he also had that Portland identity. Private Reserve really opened the door here in Portland and Oregon for what happened a few years later.

– Andre Meunier; [email protected]

Follow me on Instagram, where I am @oregonianbeerguy, and get my beer reviews on Untappd, where I am andremeunier13.