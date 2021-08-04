Business
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Distributions
PHILADELPHIA CREAM – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Today the Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund), a closed-end fund listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol DEX, declared a monthly distribution of $ 0.0611 per share. The monthly distribution is payable on August 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be August 19, 2021.
The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests globally in dividend paying or income generating securities in a number of asset classes including, but not limited to: equity securities of large, established companies; securities issued by real estate companies (including real estate investment trusts and operating companies in the real estate industry); debt securities (such as government bonds; high yield and high yield corporate bonds; and convertible bonds); and emerging market securities. The Fund also uses enhanced income strategies by engaging in dividend capture transactions; overwriting options; and the realization of gains on the sale of securities, dividend growth and forward currency contracts. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest: (1) not more than 60% of its net assets in securities of US issuers; (2) at least 40% of its net assets in securities of non-US issuers, unless market conditions are not considered favorable by the Manager, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets in securities of non-US issuers; and (3) up to 25% of its net assets in securities issued by real estate companies (including real estate investment funds and operating companies in the real estate sector). In addition, the Fund uses leverage techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund.
The Fund has implemented a managed distribution policy. Under the policy, the Fund is managed with the objective of generating the greatest possible distribution from net investment income and short-term capital gains. The balance of the distribution will then come from long-term capital gains to the extent permitted and, if applicable, from a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money you have invested in the Fund is returned to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the performance of the Fund’s investments and should not be confused with performance or income. Although the Fund may realize capital gains for the current year, these gains may be offset, in whole or in part, by capital loss carryforwards of the Fund from previous years.
Under the distribution policy managed by the Funds, the Fund pays monthly distributions to common shareholders at a target annual distribution rate of 6.5% of the average net asset value per share of the Fund. The Fund will calculate the average net asset value per share for the three full months immediately preceding the distribution based on the number of business days in those three months in which the net asset value is calculated. The distribution will be calculated at 6.5% of the average net asset value per share for the previous three months, divided by 12. The Fund will generally distribute the amounts necessary to meet the distribution policy managed by the Fund and the requirements prescribed by the rules. of excise tax and subchapter M of the Internal Regulations. Income code. This distribution method aims to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, stream of income and a targeted annual distribution rate and aims to reduce any discount between the market price and the net asset value of the common shares of the Fund, but nothing guarantees that the policy will succeed. The methodology for determining monthly distributions under the distribution policy managed by the Funds will be reviewed at least annually by the Board of Trustees of the Funds, and the Fund will continue to assess its distribution in light of current market conditions. Marlet.
You should not draw any conclusions about the performance of the Fund’s investments from the amount of this distribution or the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy. The amounts and sources of Fund distributions to be reported will be estimates and will not be provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and the sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend on the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to change depending on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year which will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
About Macquarie Investment Management
Macquarie Investment Management, a member of the Macquarie Group, is a global asset manager with offices in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. As active managers, we prioritize autonomy and responsibility at the team level in seeking meaningful opportunities for clients. Macquarie Investment Management draws on the resources of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), a global provider of asset management, investment, banking, financial and advisory services.
Advisory services are provided by Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a registered investment adviser. Macquarie Group means Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. For more information on Delaware funds by Macquarie, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.
With the exception of Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities mentioned in this document is an authorized deposit institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL, a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited and an affiliate of Macquarie Investment Management. MBL does not guarantee or provide any assurance regarding the obligations of these entities, unless otherwise stated.
2021 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.
Sources
2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803006108/en/Delaware-Enhanced-Global-Dividend-and-Income-Fund-Announces-Distributions
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]