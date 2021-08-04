Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Distributions

PHILADELPHIA CREAM – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Today the Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund), a closed-end fund listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol DEX, declared a monthly distribution of $ 0.0611 per share. The monthly distribution is payable on August 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be August 19, 2021.

The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests globally in dividend paying or income generating securities in a number of asset classes including, but not limited to: equity securities of large, established companies; securities issued by real estate companies (including real estate investment trusts and operating companies in the real estate industry); debt securities (such as government bonds; high yield and high yield corporate bonds; and convertible bonds); and emerging market securities. The Fund also uses enhanced income strategies by engaging in dividend capture transactions; overwriting options; and the realization of gains on the sale of securities, dividend growth and forward currency contracts. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest: (1) not more than 60% of its net assets in securities of US issuers; (2) at least 40% of its net assets in securities of non-US issuers, unless market conditions are not considered favorable by the Manager, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets in securities of non-US issuers; and (3) up to 25% of its net assets in securities issued by real estate companies (including real estate investment funds and operating companies in the real estate sector). In addition, the Fund uses leverage techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund.

The Fund has implemented a managed distribution policy. Under the policy, the Fund is managed with the objective of generating the greatest possible distribution from net investment income and short-term capital gains. The balance of the distribution will then come from long-term capital gains to the extent permitted and, if applicable, from a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money you have invested in the Fund is returned to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the performance of the Fund’s investments and should not be confused with performance or income. Although the Fund may realize capital gains for the current year, these gains may be offset, in whole or in part, by capital loss carryforwards of the Fund from previous years.

Under the distribution policy managed by the Funds, the Fund pays monthly distributions to common shareholders at a target annual distribution rate of 6.5% of the average net asset value per share of the Fund. The Fund will calculate the average net asset value per share for the three full months immediately preceding the distribution based on the number of business days in those three months in which the net asset value is calculated. The distribution will be calculated at 6.5% of the average net asset value per share for the previous three months, divided by 12. The Fund will generally distribute the amounts necessary to meet the distribution policy managed by the Fund and the requirements prescribed by the rules. of excise tax and subchapter M of the Internal Regulations. Income code. This distribution method aims to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, stream of income and a targeted annual distribution rate and aims to reduce any discount between the market price and the net asset value of the common shares of the Fund, but nothing guarantees that the policy will succeed. The methodology for determining monthly distributions under the distribution policy managed by the Funds will be reviewed at least annually by the Board of Trustees of the Funds, and the Fund will continue to assess its distribution in light of current market conditions. Marlet.

You should not draw any conclusions about the performance of the Fund’s investments from the amount of this distribution or the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy. The amounts and sources of Fund distributions to be reported will be estimates and will not be provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and the sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend on the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to change depending on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year which will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

