US SEC Chairman Gensler Calls on Congress to Help Bring ‘Wild West’ Crypto Under Control





WASHINGTON, Aug. 3 (Reuters) – The chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday called on Congress to give the agency more authority to better monitor trade, lending and trading platforms. cryptocurrency, a “Wild West” he said is riddled with fraud and investor risk. Gary Gensler said the crypto market involves many tokens that can be unregistered securities and leaves prices open to manipulation and millions of investors vulnerable to risk. “This asset class is rife with frauds, scams and abuse in certain applications,” Gensler told a global conference. “We need additional congressional authorities to prevent transactions, products and platforms from falling between regulatory loopholes.” Cryptocurrencies hit a record capitalization of $ 2,000 billion in April, as more investors filled their wallets with digital tokens, but market surveillance remains patchy. The industry has been eagerly awaiting how Gensler, an appointed Democrat who took over as head of the SEC in April, will approach market surveillance, which he says should be incorporated into mainstream financial regulation. Gensler gave more information on his thinking on Tuesday, saying he would like Congress to give the SEC the power to oversee cryptocurrency exchanges, which currently fall outside the SEC’s jurisdiction. He also called on lawmakers to give the SEC more power to oversee crypto lending and platforms such as decentralized peer-to-peer (DeFi) funding sites that allow lenders and borrowers to make transactions. cryptocurrency transactions without traditional banks. People leave the headquarters of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, DC, United States on May 12, 2021. Photo taken on May 12, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly Read more “If we don’t fix these issues, I’m afraid a lot of people will be hurt,” Gensler said. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren lobbied regulators to control the market, which she described in a July letter to Gensler as “very opaque and volatile.” Read more Gensler responded by asking Congress to consider giving it more autonomy to regulate the sector. On Tuesday, he also pointed out that “stock tokens, a stable value token backed by securities or any other virtual product offering synthetic exposure to the underlying securities … are subject to securities laws.” Kristin Smith, who heads the Washington-based Blockchain Association, said that while the crypto industry is keen to help find “viable solutions” to SEC concerns, it is currently complying with authorities’ oversight. state and other federal regulatory agencies. “The industry shares many of President Gensler’s goals, including smart and appropriate regulation of the crypto industry, promoting legal certainty, strong market integrity and investor / client protection,” Smith said in a statement. “Where we diverge with President Gensler is his characterization of the growing crypto economy as the ‘Wild West,’ Smith said.“ The crypto industry is far from unregulated. Report by Katanga Johnson in Washington; edited by Michelle Price, Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

