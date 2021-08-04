Dole plc announces the closing of its IPO





DUBLIN – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE), a newly formed company resulting from the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 shares regular priced at $ 16.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30 day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Common shares are being offered by Dole plc for aggregate gross proceeds of $ 400 million, before the deduction of sales rebates and commissions and offering fees. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol DOLE. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities and Davy acted as principal bookkeepers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Rabo Securities acted as bookkeepers for the proposed placement. Stephens Inc. acted as co-manager of the proposed offering. A registration statement relating to the shares sold under this offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective July 29, 2021. The offering of these securities was made only by way of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny @ ny.email.gs.com, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York NY, 10005, by phone at 1-800-503-4611 or by email at prospectus.cpdg @ db.com and J&E Davy, Attention: Davy Corporate Finance, Davy House, 49 Dawson Street, Dublin 2, Ireland: by phone at +353 1 679 6363 or by email at [email protected] This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration. or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About Dole plc The combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc. with the new Dole plc has brought together two complementary, synergistic and culturally aligned organizations, each with over 150 years of history in the fresh food industry. Dole plc is one of the world’s largest producers of fresh bananas and pineapples, and a leader in value-added salads and packaged fresh vegetables in the United States. It is also increasingly present in categories such as berries, avocados and organic products. Dole plc offers over 300 products grown and purchased locally and globally in over 30 countries in various regions, and distributed and marketed in over 80 countries, through retail, wholesale and foodservice channels. The goal of Dole plcs is to build a healthier, more sustainable future by increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables per capita today with a clear vision of making the world a healthier place. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the offer and combination between Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions and projections based on the information available at the time the declarations were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the impact of general economic, industry or regulatory conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Dole plcs. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Dole plc assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

