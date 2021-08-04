VerticalScope to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021





TORONTO, August 3, 2021 / CNW / – VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (“Vertical reach“) (TSX: FORA) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 8:00 a.m.ET on Wednesday August 11, 2021. VerticalScope Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday August 11, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m.ET Live call recording:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8351/verticalscope-holdings-inc-q2-earnings-call/ Membership by phone:

United States: 1 844 200 6205

All other locations: + 44 208 0682 558

Participant access code: 672704 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3331413/409DA3D7D683A59E517C8F1AEA2219C1 If you are unable to participate live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the VerticalScope website. About VerticalScope Founded in 1999 and based in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high spend categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to empower people with common interests to connect, explore their passions, and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and over 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA). Forward-looking statements This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws that reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the completed PREP prospectus dated June 14, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in this document. VerticalScope assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws. The story continues Related links

http://www.verticalscope.com SOURCE VerticalScope Inc. Cision Show original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/03/c5762.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/verticalscope-report-second-quarter-2021-234100348.html

