UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets





August 4 (Reuters) – Net change in stock markets Net change in S & P / ASX stock markets 200 ** 7,474.50 -16.90 NZX 50 ** 12,700.5 -2.47 DJIA ** 35,117.32,279 , 16 NIKKEI ** 27,641.83 -139.19 Nasdaq 14,761.295 80.23 FTSE ** 7,105.72 24.00 S 500 4,423.15 35.99 Hang Seng ** 26,194.82 -40.98 SPI 200 Fut 7,383.00 11.00 STI ** 3,149.25 -11.97 SSEC ** 3,447.99 -16.29 KOSPI ** 0 0.00 ———– ——- ——————————————- ——- —————— – Bonds Bonds JP 10 YR Bond 0.009 0 KR 10 YR Bond 1.89 -0.017 AU 10 YR Bond 1.158 – 0.003 US 10 YR Bond 1.1722 0 NZ 10 Bond YR 1.568 0.01 US Bond 30 YR 1.8434 -0.008 —————————- ———– ————————————— ——— – Currency SGD US $ 1.3514 -0.0023 KRW US $ 1.148.49 -1.69 AUD US $ 0.7393 0.003 NZD US $ 0.7017 0.0049 EUR US $ 1.1862 -0.0005 Yen US $ 109.04 -0.24 THB US $ 33.03 0.09 PHP US $ 49.73 -0.12 IDR US $ 14,340 – INR 80 US $ 74.249 -0.105 MYR US $ 4.218 -0.0055 TWD US $ 27.93 -0.002 CNY US $ 6.47 0.008 HKD 7.7787 US $ 0.0064 —————— ——————————- ——————- —————— – Commodities Spot gold 1,810,0894 -3.2956 Silver (Lon) 25.5103 0.0803 American gold futures 1,814, 1 -8.1 Brent crude 72.38 -0.51 Iron ore 1,063 CNY 9 TRJCRB index – – TOCOM rubber 215.5 JPY -0.5 Copper LME 9,557 -121 ——- ——— —————————————– ——— ——————— – ** indicates the closing price All prices at 8:50 p.m. GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL – Stocks US dollars rose, 10-year Treasuries held steady and oil prices fell as markets assessed mixed signals from data on corporate earnings and economic growth. Stronger-than-expected earnings reports from U.S. companies in recent weeks have pushed up Wall Street’s already elevated outlook for second-quarter earnings growth from a year ago. For a full report click – – – – NEW YORK – Major Wall Street indices closed higher on Tuesday thanks to gains in Apple stocks and health care, despite concerns over an increase in the Delta variant of the coronavirus making shine optimistic business profits season. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 279.16 points, or 0.8%, to 35,117.32, the S&P 500 gained 36.14 points, or 0.82%, to 4,423.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.23 points, or 0.55%, to 14,761.30. For a full report click – – – – LONDON – Strong earnings updates from heavyweights, including BP and Societe Generale, took European stocks to an all-time high on Tuesday, although gains were limited by concerns about increasing cases of Delta variants and China’s regulatory actions. After dipping into negative territory earlier, the STOXX 600 regional index finished up 0.2% to a record closing high of 465.38 points. For a full report click – – – – TOKYO – the Nikkei apan index closed lower on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment, as video game makers pushed back fell after Chinese media called online games “spiritual opium”. The Nikkei stock average slid 0.5%, while online game producer Nexon fell 6.51%. For a full report click – – – – SHANGHAI – China’s blue chip index was unchanged on Tuesday, but chipmakers pushed tech stocks lower amid growing regulatory concerns. The blue chip CSI300 index remained stable at 4,934.46 points. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,447.99 points. For a full report click – – – – AUSTRALIA – Australian stocks fell on Tuesday, with mines and energy stocks leading to declines, with the country’s central bank sticking to its words to cut stimulus even then that heavily populated states remained stranded. The S & P / ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to close at 7,474.5, slipping from Monday’s closing record high. For a full report, click – – – – SEOUL – South Korean stocks ended higher on Tuesday, led by chip giants and foreign investor purchases, although gains were limited by concerns over the variant of the Delta coronavirus and its impact on the global economy. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell. KOSPI ended up 14.10 points, or 0.44%, at 3,237.14, after gaining 0.65% on Monday. For a full report click – – – – FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK – The US dollar stabilized on Tuesday, after losing value against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, as questions about the slowdown in the US economic growth and the COVID-19 Delta variant have been called into question risk appetite. The index which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of peers rose a hair’s breadth to 92.046 at 1902 GMT after declining slightly on Monday. For a full report, click – – – – SHANGHAI – The Chinese yuan weakened on Tuesday as a wave of Delta variant coronavirus cases in the country prompted strict measures, including mass testing, fueling concerns about the potential economic impact of the new restrictions. The spot yuan opened at 6.4624 to the dollar and changed hands at 6.4652 by noon, 32 pips below Monday’s end of session close. The offshore yuan was slightly weaker at 6.4657 to the dollar. For a full report click – – – – AUSTRALIA – Australian stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday, following their Wall Street peers after a strong overnight session on the back of Apple and healthcare stocks, with firmer commodity prices which should lift local mining companies. Local stock index futures rose 0.12%, a 93.5 point premium over the close of the underlying S & P / ASX 200 index. The benchmark slipped 0 , 23% Tuesday. For a full report click – – – – SEOUL – The won closed at 1148.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform on Tuesday, 0.23% higher than its previous close at 1150.9. In offshore trading, the won was listed at 1,148.4 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in undeliverable futures trading, its one-month contract was listed at 1 148.7. For a full report click on – – – – TREASURIES NEW YORK – Raders left US Treasury yields little changed on Tuesday as they waited for economic data, reinforcing a divergence between bond and stock price trends. Even though equity markets were boosted by strong corporate earnings, the benchmark 10-year yield fell below 1.2% on Monday and was at 1.1722% on Tuesday afternoon, unchanged for the session. For a full report click – – – – LONDON – Eurozone bond yields hovered around recent lows on Tuesday as traders watched movements in US Treasuries and data across the country. ‘Atlantic. 10-year US Treasury yields briefly recovered 1.20% on Tuesday before falling again below the critical level they broke in the previous session. For a full report click – – – – TOKYO – Aponese government bond yields fell on Tuesday, following lower global yields as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus threatened the economic recovery. At market close, the 20-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point to 0.380%, while the 30-year yields fell 0.5 basis point to 0.630%. For a full report click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices edged down on Tuesday as traders stayed away from US jobs data expected later this week, which could influence the likely timing of when the Federal Reserve will scale back its asset purchase program. . Spot gold fell 0.2% to $ 1,810.61 an ounce at 1:08 p.m. EDT, while US gold futures fell 0.5% to 1,813.60 $. For a full report click – – – – IRON ORE China benchmark iron ore futures rose more than 3% on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions of declines fueled by speculation over easing of controls of steel production. The most active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, rose 2% to 1,063 yuan ($ 164.41) per tonne at close. For a full report click – – – – BASE METALS Copper prices fell for a third session on Tuesday amid fears the rapid spread of potent COVID-19 variants could cause further lockdowns and dampen demand for industrial metals . Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) slipped 1.5% to $ 9,557.50 per tonne at 4:25 pm GMT. For a full report click – – – – OIL Oil stabilized lower on Tuesday in volatile trade as concerns over increasing cases of the Delta coronavirus variant exceeded expectations of another weekly draw in US stocks which had inflated prices early. Brent crude oil futures were down 48 cents, or 0.66%, to $ 72.41 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stabilized at 70 cents, or 0.98%, at $ 70.56 per barrel. For a full report click – – – – PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, recording two consecutive sessions of large losses, as lingering concerns over production crunch provided support and data showing that export shipments fell in July capped gains. The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 24 ringgit, or 0.58%, at 4,144 ringgit ($ 982.46) per tonne, after falling 5.7% in the previous session. For a full report click – – – – RUBBER Japanese rubber futures closed higher on Friday, posting their biggest weekly gain in more than five months on expectations of strong demand amid economic recovery global. Osaka Stock Exchange rubber futures JRUc6, 0 # 2JRU: rose 1.6% to 219.3 yen ($ 2.00) per kg. The market gained 4.5% this week, its biggest weekly gain since mid-February. For a full report click on (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)

