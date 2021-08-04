Alibaba seeks to reassure investors as Beijing corporate crackdown intensifies





The Chinese online shopping giant has come under fire in recent months over Beijing’s growing crackdown on private companies, raising concerns about its future. On Tuesday, he reported declining profits despite increased sales.

Net profit of 45.1 billion yuan, or about $ 7 billion, was down from the 47.6 billion yuan earned a year earlier. But its adjusted earnings were a bit better than analysts’ recently lowered estimates. Alibaba’s revenue of 205.7 billion yen, or about $ 32 billion, while it was up 34% from a year ago, is a little below expectations. Analysts polled by Refinitiv predicted revenue to reach 209 billion yuan.

The company tried to reassure investors by announcing that it would now buy back $ 15 billion of shares until next year, against a $ 10 billion buyback plan that had been put in place. He also revealed that he had repurchased $ 3.7 billion of his shares traded in the United States since April.

Alibaba’s primary e-commerce has held up well during the coronavirus pandemic, soaring as people turn to online shopping to buy things without leaving their homes. The company has also benefited from continued economic strength in China, which avoided the recession that hit most of the world last year.

But the prospect of further scrutiny from Chinese regulators looms on the horizon. Ali Baba BABA In May,said it recorded a loss of around $ 1.2 billion in its first quarter, a success mainly due to a record-breaking $ 2.8 billion fine that Beijing imposed on the company after accusing it of behave like a monopoly Joe Tsai, co-founder and executive vice president of Alibaba Group, played down concerns when announcing the fine, saying the company was “happy” to have been able to “ put this case behind us . “ “With this sanction decision, we received good advice on some of the specific issues under the anti-competitive law,” he told investors on a call at the time. Beijing’s broader crackdown has not stopped. New York-listed Alibaba shares plunged nearly 14% in July as investors grew nervous about Chinese technology, including the ability of these companies to trade outside of China. (Alibaba is also trading in Hong Kong; its dual listing in 2019 has been touted as a symbolic homecoming for the company.) Shortly after ridesharing giant Didi went public on the New York Stock Exchange in late June, Beijing banned it from app stores over cybersecurity reasons. The stock has plunged and is still trading well below its IPO price of $ 14 per share. U.S. securities regulators have also expressed concern over future Chinese public offerings, with the Securities and Exchange Commission asking staff last week to ask those companies to release more information before trading plans can be made. be approved. The regulatory scrutiny of a growing number of industries has also scared off investors. A market sell-off last week wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in market value for several major Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba. It happened when Beijing released guidelines for education technology, food delivery, and other sectors. Chinese state media have since urged investors to remain calm, with one newspaper telling them to “have confidence in the market.” “A short-term shock does not change the nature of the positive long-term trend,” read a commentary in the Securities Times last week. “China’s economy and markets are advantaged in breadth and depth.” – Chris Isidore Paul R. La Monica, Laura He and Michelle Toh contributed to this report.

