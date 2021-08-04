Riskified Ltd. announces the closing of the initial public offering and the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares





NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Riskified Ltd. (Riskified), a fraud management platform for frictionless e-commerce, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,125,000 Class A common shares on August 2, 2021, including the ‘Full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 2,625,000 Class A common shares at a price of $ 21.00 per Class A common share. The offer consisted of 19,925,000 offered Class A common shares. by Riskified and 200,000 Class A common shares for sale by one of Riskified’s existing shareholders. Riskified will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholder. Riskified’s gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering fees, were approximately $ 418 million. The Class A common shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 29, 2021 under the symbol RSKD. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, JP Morgan Securities LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as the principal bookkeepers of the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Truist Securities, Inc. and William Blair & Company, LLC acted as co-book managers for the offering. Loop Capital Markets LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC and Stern Brothers & Co. acted as co-managers of the offer. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering can be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York, 10282, by email at prospectus-ny @ ny .E-mail. gs.com, or by phone at 866-471-2526; JP Morgan Securities LLC, Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, 11717, by email at [email protected], or by phone at 1-866-803-9204; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10010, by email at [email protected], or by phone at 800-221-1037 . A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC and has been declared effective by the SEC. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About Riskified Riskified enables businesses to realize the full potential of e-commerce by making it secure, accessible and frictionless. Riskified has built a next-generation e-commerce risk management platform that enables online merchants to build trusting relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global network of merchants, the Riskifieds platform identifies the individual behind every online interaction, helping Riskifieds merchant customers remove risks and uncertainties from their business. Riskified increases sales and reduces fraud and other operating costs for its merchants and strives to deliver a superior customer experience, compared to the performance of its merchants prior to the integration of Riskified.

