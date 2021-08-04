Business
Camping World Announces $ 125 Million Increase in Share Buyback Program
LINCOLNSHIRE, Illinois – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (Camping World, Company, we, us, or our) today announced that its board of directors has authorized an increase in the share repurchase program of the Company up to an additional $ 125.0 million of its Class A common shares, effective immediately.
The Board of Directors authorized an increase in the Company’s share repurchase program initially approved on October 30, 2020 for an additional $ 125.0 million of the Company’s Class A common shares, effective immediately. which means that approximately $ 156,808,000 remains available for such redemptions. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased approximately $ 45.5 million. The Board of Directors extended the expiry of the buyback authorization to August 31, 2023.
The approval of the increased share buyback program reflects the confidence that our management team, the board of directors and I have in the future performance of the company and its ability to generate strong cash flow and create long-term value, said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and President of Camping. World.
Redemptions under the Program may be made in the open market, in privately traded transactions or otherwise, with the amount and timing of redemptions being determined at the discretion of the Company, depending on market conditions and market conditions. business needs. Open market redemptions will be structured to occur in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including under the price and volume requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as as amended. The Company may also, from time to time, enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases of its shares under this authorization. This program does not require the Company to acquire any particular amount of Class A common shares and the program may be extended, modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the discretion of the Board. The Company expects to fund the buybacks with cash on hand.
About Camping World Holdings, Inc.
Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, (along with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of recreational vehicles and related products and services. Our vision is to create a long term, heritage business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have served RV consumers since 1966. We strive to create long term value for our customers, employees and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a nationwide network of RV dealers, service centers and customer support centers as well as the industry’s most extensive online presence and a team of highly skilled and knowledgeable associates serving our clients, the RV lifestyle and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and our family of programs and services allow us to uniquely connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast and RV lifestyle community. With over 185 locations in 40 states, Camping World and sister brand Gander RV & Outdoors have become premier destinations for all things RVs.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to historical facts should be considered as forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements on the amount and timing of any share buyback. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management.
These statements are not promises or guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements. expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. statements, including, but not limited to, market conditions for our Class A common shares and a determination by the Company to purchase less than the authorized amount of its shares.
These and other important factors discussed under Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and our other filed reports. with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made in this press release. These forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may choose to update these forward-looking statements at some time in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be taken as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
