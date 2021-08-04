Nikola CEO Focuses on Truck Production Following Founders’ Fraud Charges

Nikolas’ semi-cab Tre goes into production this year as a battery-powered model. Deliveries of a hydrogen fuel cell version will follow in 2023. Nicolas



Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton faces severe financial penalties and jail time if convicted of federal charges accusing him of making fraudulent statements that misled investors. Its legal woes and global auto parts shortages are also increasing pressure on the startup to launch its first electric trucks this year and convincing skeptics that it remains on the path to commercial success.

Mark Russell, CEO of Nikolas since its IPO in June 2020, tells Forbes a key part of his job right now is to keep the phoenix-based company focused on the business goals set earlier this year, starting with shipments of battery-powered tre trailers. Reviews of Nikola by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice began last year after allegations by a short seller of the stock that Milton made numerous false statements about the company were already a potential distraction, Russell said in an interview days before Milton’s indictment.

Nikola CEO Mark Russell



It has been a top job for me to keep everyone focused on the things that we all agree are top priorities, he said. After these first deliveries of Tre trucks, built on a new Nikola assembly line installed in the Ulm assembly plant, in Germany, of its commercial vehicle partner Iveco, the company will start producing them at its new plant in Coolidge, about an hour’s drive from Phoenix next year. It is also preparing to put its hydrogen trucks on the road by the end of 2022 and increase their production and the hydrogen fuel they will need from renewable sources by 2023.

The United States attorneys office in Manhattan indicted Milton on July 29 with two counts of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $ 100 million bail. The SEC also filed a civil lawsuit against him, alleging securities fraud.

The roughly 100 pages of charges against Trevor are against Trevor personally, Russell said during Nikolas’ second quarter earnings call today, in response to an analyst question. If you read them, they all involve statements Trevor made personally and nothing the company said or filed, and nothing else the company said or recorded was mentioned in the deed. accusation.

Nikola is not yet generating income as vehicle sales have not yet started. He declared a loss of 36 cents a share during the quarter, or 20 cents per share excluding certain items, for the quarter ended June 30. The consensus expectation was a quarterly loss of 29 cents per share. Russell and CFO Kim Brady have warned that increasingly tight supplies of key components, including semiconductors, touchscreens and even some more basic types of truck parts, remain difficult to find and could push back the start of commercial deliveries in the first quarter of 2022.

The entire auto industry is facing a global shortage of parts and materials, and the situation has only worsened over the past 90 days, Russell said. We have supplier confirmation for enough battery cells to build up to 80 trucks in Q4, but we have experienced delays in receiving many other parts at this point. Of particular concern are vehicle head units, crash sensors, touch screens and other displays. The main cause common to many of them is the global shortage of critical integrated circuits and chipsets.

We have the manufacturing capacity to build up to 80 trucks at Coolidge and Ulm in the fourth quarter, but we may not receive enough of these components by early December to deliver salable trucks to repeat customers, a- he declared.

Since Miltons left the company in September 2020, Russell has tightened Nikolas’ focus on big trucks and fuel, scrapping side projects including the Badger pickup truck, electric watercraft and an all-in-one vehicle. electric field.

Regardless of Milton’s potential exaggerations on Nikolas tech market readiness, his goals to shake up the heavy-duty market are very ambitious. Nikola is not alone in preparing high-tech electric trucks for the commercial market. Competitors such as Tesla, Toyotas Hino, Volvo Trucks, Daimler and Hyundai Motor are all preparing their own battery or hydrogen models. Nikolas’ pitch to customers is that he will be the first to also produce large amounts of hydrogen from low and carbon-free sources and distribute them to the stations he operates and at a cheaper price than the diesel fuel.

Nikola founder Trevor Milton leaves a federal courthouse in New York City on July 29 after being charged with three counts of criminal fraud.



Nikola appeared to be making progress on the latter goal this year, announcing a series of deals on the fuel infrastructure side, including a contract to buy cheap electricity from the Arizona power grid, a partnership in Europe to create a hydrogen pipeline in this market and its $ 50 million investment in a hydrogen project in Indiana, which will make the clean fuel from petroleum coke and other wastes, and sequester the carbon produced from the process.

Continuing to move forward with these and other initiatives will likely require additional funds which may be more difficult to come by in the months to come, due to Miltons’ circumstances. At this point, it is not clear whether Nikola’s existing partners, such as Iveco and Bosch, or flagship customer Anheuser-Busch would be willing to provide additional financial support.

The company has secured additional funding of up to $ 300 million under a common share purchase agreement with Tumin Stone Capital, but will likely still have to raise additional funds, CFO Brady said when calling the results. He also noted that Nikola incurred $ 11 million in regulatory and legal fees in the second quarter related to the Hindenburg Short Seller Report which led to Milton’s resignation and legal issues.

Nikola plans to manufacture and distribute hydrogen fuel for its high-tech trucks.



The company has said it intends to deliver Tre BEV pre-series in the second half of 2021, Garrett Nelson, equity analyst for CFRA, said in a research note. With a possible liquidity crunch looming and possible class action liability related to alleged fraudulent statements made by founder Trevor Milton, we remain skeptical of the story and reiterate a strong sell opinion on the shares.

Russell claims the company cooperated with the SEC and the DOJ throughout their review. And as for communication with Milton, it has only been through his lawyer since he left the company last September.

Nikola fell 8.7% to $ 10.21 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. The action has fallen 28% since the announcement of Miltons’ indictment on July 29.

