Owl Rock Capital Corporation Announces the Appointment of Jonathan Lamm as Chief Financial Officer





NEW YORK, August 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) (“ORCC”) announced today that it has appointed Jonathan lamm as CFO and COO, from September 1, 2021. (PRNewsfoto / Owl Rock Capital Corporation) “We are delighted that Jonathan is joining our team earlier this year as a senior member of the ORCC leadership team and we are delighted that he is assuming these important responsibilities,” said Alan kirshenbaum, Chief Financial Officer of Blue Owl. “Jonathan brings considerable experience to the company and ORCC will be in good hands with him going forward.” Mr. Kirshenbaum, who has served as CFO, COO and Treasurer of ORCC since the inception of the company in 2016 and will remain an officer of ORCC as Executive Vice President of the company. Mr. Kirshenbaum is also Chief Financial Officer of Blue Owl. ORCC is managed by an indirect subsidiary of Blue Owl, a $ 52.5 billion Recently listed alternative asset manager (NYSE: OWL). “We are indebted to Alan for all of his contributions to ORCC and the larger Owl Rock platform since its inception. We have experienced tremendous growth, which would not have been possible without Alan’s vision and pivotal role. that he played in building a and financial infrastructure, ”said Craig W. Packer, CEO of ORCC and co-founder of Blue Owl. “Fortunately, as Blue Owl’s CFO, Alan will remain very close to Owl Rock and we will continue to benefit from his expertise at ORCC in the years to come. “ Mr. Lamm most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (“GSBD”), a business development company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Lamm was responsible for establishing and overseeing GSBD’s finance, treasury, accounting and operations functions from April 2013 by March 2021, including during its initial public offering on March 2015. During his tenure at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Lamm also served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Goldman Sachs Private Middle Market Credit LLC, Goldman Sachs Private Middle Market Credit II LLC and Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp. before the finalization of its merger. with GSBD in October 2020. Throughout his twenty-two years at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Lamm held various positions. From 2013 to 2021, Mr. Lamm was Managing Director, COO and CFO at GSAM Credit Alternatives. From 2007 to 2013, Mr. Lamm was Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at GSAM Credit Alternatives. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Lamm served as Group Vice President Financial Reporting and from 1999 to 2005 he served as Product Controller. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Lamm worked in public accounting at Deloitte & Touche. The story continues About Owl Rock Capital Corporation Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to mid-market US businesses. From March 31, 2021, ORCC had investments in 120 holding companies with an aggregate fair value of $ 11.2 billion. ORCC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Companies Act 1940, as amended. ORCC is managed externally by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser which is an indirect subsidiary of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE: OWL) and is part of Owl Rock , a division of Blue Owl. Owl Rock, along with its subsidiaries, is a new York direct lending platform based on approximately $ 27.8 billion of assets under management March 31, 2021. Certain information contained in this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” which involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and should not be relied on unduly. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and potential portfolio investments, industry, beliefs and opinions and assumptions. Words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “continue”, “believe”, “research”, “” ” “should”, “targets”, “projects”, “outlook”, “potential”, “predicted” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in documents filed by ORCC with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only to the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or any other information contained in this document, except as required by applicable law. Investor contact: Dana sclafani

212-651-4705

[email protected] Media contact: Prosek Partners

David Wells / Josh clarkson

[email protected] Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/owl-rock-capital-corporation-announces-appointment-of-jonathan-lamm-as-chief-financial-officer-301347563.html SOURCE Owl Rock Capital Corporation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/owl-rock-capital-corporation-announces-201500745.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos