Toyota posts record quarterly operating profit of $ 9.2 billion thanks to rebound in sales





Maintains annual forecasts on operating profit, vehicle sales

Less affected by the global chip shortage than many competitors

Stocks extend loss after results, down 2% TOKYO, Aug.4 (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Wednesday reported a record quarterly operating profit of 997.49 billion yen ($ 9.15 billion) as sales due to the pandemic surged rebounded and weathered a global chip shortage better than many competitors. The operating profit of the largest Japanese automaker for the quarter ended June 30 was above an average estimate of 752 billion yen based on 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv, and well above 13.9 billion in the first quarter affected by the pandemic a year earlier. Profit for the last quarter was also boosted by favorable currency movements. However, Toyota maintained its forecast made in May of an operating profit of 2.5 trillion yen for the current fiscal year, citing an uncertain situation due to the spread of the coronavirus in emerging economies, the shortage of chips and higher cost of parts. Read more The manufacturer’s outlook for the RAV4 crossover SUV and Prius hybrid vehicles was lower than an average forecast of operating profit of 2.88 trillion yen, according to 24 analysts polled by Refinitiv. Toyota shares fell 2% in afternoon trading on Wednesday, extending losses from the morning session. The company has stockpiled semiconductors, used in everything from engine maintenance to car safety and entertainment systems, amid a global supply shortage that has hit production from competitors such as Hyundai Motor Co. (005380.KS) and Ford Motor Co (FN). Read more Toyota benefited from a business continuity plan developed following the Fukushima earthquake in 2011 which required suppliers to stock two to six months of chips depending on the time between order and delivery, Reuters reported in March. Read more But more recently, Toyota ran into production difficulties in Thailand, where it suspended vehicle production at three of its manufacturing plants last month due to parts shortages linked to a pandemic. Read more The automaker has maintained its forecast of 8.7 million vehicle sales in the current fiscal year, up from 7.65 million last year. ($ 1 = 109,0500 yen) Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/toyota-q1-operating-profit-jumps-92-bln-beats-expectations-2021-08-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos