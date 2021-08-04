Egyptian banks’ credit risks are easing as the economy improves







Egyptian Central Bank in Cairo. The pressures on the credit profiles of Egyptian banks have eased due to the improvement in the country’s operating environment since the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Image Credit: Bloomberg

Cairo: The pressures on the credit profiles of Egyptian banks have eased due to the improvement in the country’s operating environment since the end of the third quarter of 2020, according to Fitch Ratings. We revised our outlook for the operating environment for the Egyptian banking sector from stable to negative in July, largely due to improving liquidity in foreign currencies (CF), Fitch said in a note. Egypt’s banking sector had net foreign assets of $ 1.7 billion at end-June 2021. External liabilities of banks declined to $ 5.3 billion at end-April 2020 after foreign investors sold off their holdings of securities in local currency at the start of the pandemic, causing $ 17. billion dollars in portfolio outflows. Foreign currency liquidity has improved, with foreign holdings in Egyptian treasury bills increasing to $ 29 billion at the end of May 2021, from $ 10 billion at the end of June 2020 and the sovereign issued $ 4.55 billion Eurobonds between September 2020 and February 2021. A USD 5.2 billion standby IMF deal helped restore investor confidence. Foreign currency remittances also held up in 2020, increasing 10% year-on-year to $ 30 billion. The banking sector’s net foreign assets of $ 1.7 billion at the end of June 2021 were still lower than pre-pandemic levels (end of February 2020: $ 7.3 billion) due to higher external liabilities as banks borrowed more from international development finance institutions to support their foreign currency liquidity. . Repayment risks The increase in external liabilities presents some repayment risks, as the debt service capacity of banks could come under renewed pressure from a new wave of massive sales by foreign investors. However, around 70 percent of the sector’s external debt is long-term and banks hold sufficient stocks of liquid assets in foreign currency against their short-term foreign currency liabilities. Some banks have started prepaying their foreign currency term loans due to their comfortable liquidity cushions and weak demand for FC loans, with loans focused on financing working capital rather than spending on cash. investment. We also expect banks’ foreign currency liquidity in 2021-2022 to be supported by Egypt’s expected stable current account deficit (3.2% in FY 22), higher foreign exchange reserves (40 , $ 6 billion at the end of May 2021 compared to $ 36 billion at the end of May 2020) and a gradual recovery in tourism, Fitch said in a recent memo. Risks related to the quality of assets Trade, textiles and tourism are among the sectors most affected by the pandemic. Bank asset quality has held up despite exposure to these sectors, and the deterioration in loan quality following the expiration of the six-month credit moratorium in September 2020 has been largely contained. The Stage 3 segment loan ratio (according to IFRS 9 classification) was stable at 3.4% at the end of the third quarter of 2020, although the Phase 2 loan ratio varied considerably from bank to bank. , ranging from 2% to over 30%. Some banks significantly increased their provisions in 2020, leading to higher bad loan coverage ratios. We believe that the higher Phase 2 loan ratios for some banks indicate more conservative loan classification policies rather than lower underlying asset quality. The quality of banks’ assets is also supported by strong exposure to the government through investments in treasury bills and loans to public sector entities (together accounting for 49% of total sector assets at the end of of 1Q21).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/business/banking/egyptian-bank-credit-risks-ease-on-improving-economy-1.1628052273756 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos