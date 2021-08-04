Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. announces the separate trading of its ordinary shares and warrants, effective August 10, 2021





NEW YORK, August 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (the Company) announced today that the holders of the units sold as part of the Company’s initial public offering of 8,000,000 units was closed on July 22, 2021 (the offer) may elect to trade separately the common shares and the warrants included in the units as of August 10, 2021. All non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the symbol CLAYU, and each of the shares Ordinary and Warrants will trade separately on the Nasdaq under the symbols CLAY and CLAYW, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into common stock and warrants. About Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company whose business object is to effect a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a share purchase, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies . While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a company in any industry or geography, the Company intends to focus its research on the areas of advanced manufacturing and advanced materials technology. . A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 19, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer. purchase, and there will be no sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147; or Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn .: Equity Capital Markets, phone: 612-334-6300 or by email at [email protected]; or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The story continues Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, in particular with regard to the initial public offering and the search for an initial business combination. No guarantee can be given that the product offered will be used as directed. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law.

