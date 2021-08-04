Indian spot gold and silver price on Wednesday 04 August 2021





A 0.02% drop in the spot gold price in India has been seen since yesterday, bringing the value to 47950 from 47960. It was also lower than the previous week’s average of 48214.3 of 0.55%. Although the world gold prices ($ 1,816.7) grew by 0.18%, the spot gold price remained low in the Indian market ( 47950). Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday 04 August 2021 Following yesterday’s trend, world spot prices also continued to grow today. It traded at $ 1,816.7 per troy ounce during the most recent close, which noted a 0.18% increase from yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than the average price of gold observed over the last 30 days ($ 1,739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices fell today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $ 25.2 per troy ounce. In addition, the price of platinum has shown a slight increase. Platinum, a precious metal, rose 0.05% to $ 1,078.0 per troy ounce. Meanwhile, in India, the price of gold was 47870 per 10 grams on MCX, with a change of 14.4. In addition, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market has been quoted at 47950. MCX Gold on Wednesday 04 August 2021 On MCX, gold futures in India were up 0.03% to 47870 per 10 grams. During the previous session, gold was down 0.17% or around 14.4 for 10 grams. On MCX, silver futures rose nearly 0.22% or 150.2 per kg at the price level of 68264 per kg. The spot price of gold today ( 47950) reduced by 14.4 from yesterday ( 47960), while global spot prices have grown from $ 3.25 to $ 1,816.7 today. Following the world price trend, the future MCX price has seen an increase of 14.4 and value of 47870 to date. Exchange rate for Wednesday 04 August 2021 The conversion of the dollar to rupee has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation in the price of gold today would not suggest any relation to the value of the dollar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/indian-spot-gold-rate-and-silver-price-on-wednesday-aug-04-2021-101628051559244.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos