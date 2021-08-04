Philippine SEC Approves Megaworld and Robinsons REIT Offers





MANILA, Aug.4 (Reuters) – The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it had paved the way for initial public offerings of the real estate investment trust units (REITs) of Megaworld Corp and Robinsons Land Corp. Megaworlds MREIT Inc seeks to raise up to 27.3 billion pesos ($ 548.4 million), while Robinsons RL Commercial REIT plans to offer shares worth up to 26.7 billion pesos , in IPOs expected to launch later this month. The announcement comes as the Southeast Asian country has seen a marked increase in COVID-19 infections in recent days and is once again tightening mobility restrictions in many areas, including the capital Manila. The increase in coronavirus cases and the corresponding market volatility have prompted agribusiness firm Del Monte Pacific to delay the IPO of its Philippine unit. The Philippine Stock Exchange has lost nearly 8% so far this year and has fallen more than 4% in the current quarter. A cluster of Filipino companies, including recently launched REITs, and other large planned issues, could make the country Southeast Asia’s largest IPO market this year, with companies aiming to raise funds ahead of next year’s national elections. Megaworld and Robinsons REIT listings are expected to follow the market debut of units of Ayala Land Inc, DoubleDragon Properties Corp and Filinvest Land Inc. Megaworlds REIT will offer up to 1.078 billion shares at a price of up to 22 pesos per share, with an over-allotment option of up to 161.7 million shares. The IPO will run from Aug. 23-27, with a listing on Sept. 6, the SEC said in a statement. Robinsons REIT offering up to 3.3 billion shares at 7.31 pesos per share, with an over-allotment option of up to 305.1 million shares, will run from August 31 to September 8 and will be listed on September 20. (Report by Enrico Dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore edited by Ed Davies)

