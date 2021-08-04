Things to keep in mind before choosing a credit card





Try to limit the number of cards you use, to avoid late payments and penalties We receive daily calls as well as SMS from our banks. Among them are also the credit card offers. And while many can get you to go for them right away, it’s always healthy to consider various aspects, including fees and interest, etc., before you finally choose one. While a person should consider the credibility of the card company, it is also just as important to assess your financial situation and make sure that you are able to repay card debts. Here are some crucial elements of buying a credit card: Interest rate: Many credit card companies use the zero percent interest rate policy to attract customers. However, when a cardholder fails to pay off their debts during the promotional period, companies charge high interest rates, sometimes as high as 25%. Additionally, experts advise potential credit card subscribers to look around and go for an option with the lowest interest rate to save money in the long run. Annual subscription : The growing number of credit card companies has led to a benefit for subscribers. Several companies offer their credit cards at no annual fee. Choose such a card so that even if you don’t use it all year round or excessively, you won’t be charged a fixed fee. If you’ve had a bank account for a long time and maintain a certain balance, there’s a good chance the same company will offer you a credit card with no annual fee. Awards: Read carefully and even ask a business executive to explain the rewards for paying off your debts on time or using the card in some stores as well as on e-commerce platforms. Cashback cards, in general, are considered the best when it comes to deals because they give you a small percentage of the money you spent. Penalties: This is an important part of buying a credit card. You should not only invest your time in understanding the penalties, but also ask the company for the fees they charge if you don’t pay off your debt on time. Some companies even increase the interest rate for a single late payment. Educate yourself on these things before choosing a card. Number of cards: Finally, try to limit the number of cards you use, to avoid late payments and penalties, etc. More than one card can cause additional debt pressure each month. Also, ask yourself if you really need more than a card or two. Have a credit card and pay off the debt in full at the end of the month. If this is your first time choosing a credit card, go for the one with maximum rewards, no annual fees, and low interest charges.

