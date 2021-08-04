As biologics company Zymergen implodes, SEC correspondence revealed early doubts





Zymergen co-founder Josh Hoffman has stepped down as CEO, effective immediately. 2019 CLINTON PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Tuesday afternoon, synthetic biology manufacturing company Zymergen noted its co-founder and CEO would step down immediately and the company, which just went public in April, would no longer expect product revenue for 2021 to be negligible in 2022 as well. Zymergens shares fell 69% after trading hours. , saving nearly $ 2.5 billion of its market value. Josh Hoffman, who co-founded Zymergen in 2013, will be replaced by Jay Flatley, chairman of the board of Zymergen, as interim CEO. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> We are disappointed with these developments, and the board and management team are focused on resolving the underlying issues to ensure Zymergen progresses as a stronger company with a compelling operating plan, said Flatley in a press release. Flatley is well equipped for the task: he led biotech giant Illumina as CEO for seventeen years before stepping down in 2016. The underlying promise of our company and our technology is strong, and I am proud of the work accomplished by our teams around the world. organization. We are confident in the opportunities and outlook for Zymergens, although it will take longer than expected to achieve our goals. The company had attracted more than $ 1 billion from investors before its IPO of SoftBank, True Ventures and DCVC. When it went public, the company raised $ 500 million, valuing the company at over $ 3 billion. Correspondence in February with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that regulators had questions from the outset about the Emeryville, Calif.-based biology company, including its plans to increase its revenue and profitability, its current financial position and its portfolio. of debt. In 2020, the company reported a net loss of $ 262 million and revenue of just $ 13 million, the majority of which came from research and development services contracts and collaborative arrangements, according to its prospectus. The company has only one product on the market. Called Hyaline, it is a bio-based polymer film that is transparent yet durable and pliable, intended for use in products such as wearable sensors or foldable touchscreen smartphones, like Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold or l Apple’s iPhone Flip. Responding to the SEC’s comments in February, the company added three more pages to its prospectus summary in a draft amended registration statement in March, detailing its business challenges, which Hyaline has discussed at length. We do not have our own commercial scale manufacturing capability, the amended prospectus from March read, regarding Hyaline. Currently, we manufacture Hyaline and our other electronic films primarily in Japan, but we have established a site (Contract Manufacturing Organizations) for Hyaline in the United States. However, our US CMO has informed us that we only have a supply commitment until the end of 2021. If we cannot find and qualify another source of manufacture, if we are unable to ” increase the capacity of our existing manufacturer in Japan, or if we do not invest in our US CMO to support and increase production, acquire our US CMO, or manufacture Hyaline and other films ourselves, we may not have the manufacturing capacity required to meet our business needs after the end of this year. The company reported in its August announcement that some of its customers encountered technical issues when implementing Hyaline into their manufacturing processes, which delayed the revenue-generating rollout of the product. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Additionally, the company also realized that the market for its product alone was not as successful as they initially calculated. The company is also evaluating emerging data on the total addressable foldable display applications market, which indicates a smaller short-term market opportunity that is growing less rapidly than expected, as well as its impact on Zymergens sales forecast. The company could not be reached for comment

Additional report by Antoine Gara.

