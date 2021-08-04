Growth in services activity in China in July accelerates, but risks are looming – Caixin PMI





BEIJING, Aug.4 (Reuters) – Growth in China’s service sector accelerated in July, a private investigation revealed on Wednesday, although the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant across the country threatens to undermine the recovery of the second largest economy in the world. The Caixin / Markit services purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 54.9 in July, the highest since May and against 50.3 the previous month. The 50 point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. The best readings from the private survey, which focuses more on small businesses in coastal regions, contrast with the findings of an official survey on Saturday that showed a slight decline in growth in the service sector in July. China’s service sector has been slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, but has been helped by a gradual improvement in consumption in recent months. However, an increase in domestic coronavirus infections threatens to hamper the steady recovery of the economy. The July readings were supported by the successful containment of COVID-19 cases in southern China, said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, although he warned that the impact of the latest round outbreaks since late July was likely to affect the August PMI. readings. “The economy is still facing enormous downward pressure, and we need to make sure business owners remain confident,” Wang said. Since the eastern city of Nanjing confirmed its first Delta cases on July 20, many cities in southern China and a few in the north, including Beijing, have reported infections. The tally of locally transmitted cases stood at 414 on Monday. Tourism is already taking a hit, as local authorities encourage people to stay put to avoid infection, which will be a big blow to industries that eagerly await peak summer travel demand. Read more A new business sub-index from the Caixin survey stood at 54.5 in July, down from 50.5 the month before. New export orders contracted again due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases abroad. Business confidence has recovered, although it remains slightly below its long-term average. Employment in the services sector resumed growth in July, but the rate of job creation was only weak as companies sought to control costs. Caixin’s July composite PMI index, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 53.1 from 50.6 in June. Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

