Bullish Las Vegas Caesars CEO Notes Extremely Strong Demand

Caesars Entertainment Inc. doesn’t expect Nevada’s new mask tenure to slow things down.

Overall occupancy rates for the quarter at the company’s resorts on the Strip hit 89%, the company said, and Caesars expects those numbers to increase for the remainder of the year.

“There might be some hurdles along the way in terms of the masks and protocols we need to follow, but the demand is extremely high and has continued to grow. So we feel good about our situation in the brick and mortar business, ”Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg said on a quarterly earnings conference call with investors on Tuesday.

After abandoning the mask’s mandate in early May, Nevada last week reimplemented the requirement in 12 of 17 counties identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as areas of high transmission for COVID-19. Key metrics, including infection rates, hospitalizations, and deaths, have been on the rise since mid-June, with the most contagious delta variant becoming the dominant strain in Nevada and the state’s vaccination rate, which is below the national average, has stagnated.

Despite the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in southern Nevada, the company expects its Las Vegas resorts to remain in the low to mid 90% occupancy range going forward, according to Reeg.

“What’s going on with the mask mandate is a lot less onerous than the restrictions we dealt with in the last quarter,” Reeg said.

Great neighborhood

Caesars generated $ 2.5 billion in net revenue in the quarter ended June 30, nearly 20 times what the company generated in the same period of 2020, when casinos and most other businesses were forced to close their doors as the COVID-19 pandemic set in. worldwide. The company reported a net profit of $ 72 million on such revenue in the last quarter, compared to a net loss of $ 100 million in the same quarter of 2020.

The company noted that the strong performance for the quarter came as significant restrictions, including capacity limits, social distancing requirements and the original mask warrant, were still in place on properties on the Strip until. in March and April as well as part of May.

Much of that success has also come as the ever-significant conventions and business group travel, which typically sustains mid-week occupancy in resorts, was just starting to return to Las Vegas. As these types of travelers return, business at the company’s resorts on the Strip is only expected to improve, said Caesars President and COO Anthony Carano.

Carano said group and convention revenues for the second half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019, a period before the start of the pandemic, increased by about 18%.

“We remain encouraged by the booking trends for the second half of 2021. We expect the group’s business to start returning to Vegas, with each month improving as we move forward through the second half of the year.” , Carano said.

Sale always on the horizon

Reeg said the company still plans to sell one of its eight Strip properties, a move that has been expected since Caesars Entrainment’s merger with Eldorado Resorts.

“Nothing has changed there,” Reeg said. “We are still planning to sell a Vegas Strip asset, and I would expect that sale to take place in 2022.”

Reeg also said he had “no interest” in expanding Caesars Entertainment’s footprint in Chicago, which in April issued a request for proposal for a new casino in the nation’s third largest metropolitan area.

The company was also optimistic about its sports betting plans, highlighting the revamped Caesars Sportsbook mobile betting app and nationwide marketing campaign that launched on Monday as part of a rebranding initiative following its acquisition of sports betting giant William Hill earlier this year.

Reeg said Caesars intends to spend more than $ 1 billion over the next two and a half years to develop its customer base in the sports betting market.

“We have realized that we operate in a competitive world and that we have to go out and be competitive,” he said.

Contact Colton Lochhead at [email protected] To pursue @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.