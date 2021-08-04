Oil Prices Rise As Delta Variant Spread Limits Rise





API shows lower crude stocks and lower gasoline inventories

Rising coronavirus cases in China, US sees demand for oil dampen LONDON, Aug.4 (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Wednesday, supported by lower U.S. inventories and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, but the growing spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in major consuming countries has limited earnings. Brent crude oil futures rose 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 72.74 a barrel at 8:15 a.m. GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $ 70.72 a barrel. “[Oil] The bulls were supported by the momentum in US stocks, with trading stocks falling to their lowest since January 2020 and indicating that the tightening is likely to continue, ”oil broker PVM said. US crude inventories fell 879,000 barrels for the week ended July 30, according to two market sources, citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute. Gasoline inventories fell 5.8 million barrels and distillate inventories fell 717,000 barrels, the data said on condition of anonymity. Tensions in the Gulf of the Middle East have also supported prices. On Tuesday, three maritime security sources claimed that Iranian-backed forces seized an oil tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, although Iran denied the information. Read more This is the second attack on an oil tanker since Friday in the region, which includes the Strait of Hormuz. The UK and US also blame Iran for the previous incident, in which drones crashed into the ship and killed two sailors. Both futures fell to their lowest level since July 21 on Tuesday before gaining ground at the close, weighed down by the spread of the virus. “Concerns continue to grow over the spread of the Delta variant in China, which has weighed heavily on oil prices in recent days,” ING Bank said. The United States and China, the world’s two largest consumers of oil, are grappling with rapidly spreading epidemics of the highly contagious Delta variant that analysts say will limit fuel demand as it increases. traditionally in both countries. In China, the spread of the variant from the coast to cities in the interior prompted authorities to impose strict measures to bring the outbreak under control. Read more Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; edited by Jason Neely Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

