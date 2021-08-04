



American Airlines and Spirit Airlines canceled nearly 800 flights on Tuesday, the third consecutive day of big travel problems for airline passengers. American, which still struggles to recover from Sunday storms at its gigantic Dallas hub, canceled 367 flights on Tuesday, or 12% percent of its schedule, according to Flight Tracker FlightAware. The airline canceled 563 flights on Monday and nearly 300 flights on Sunday. Flight delays have also been significant, with 632 US flights, or one in five, affected so far today. The much smaller Spirit canceled 419 flights, or 60% of its Tuesday flights. This is in addition to the 42% cancellation of his Monday flights due to the weather and what he called a series of operational challenges. The airline proactively canceled Tuesday’s flights “to reset our operations,” spokesman Field Sutton said in a statement. “We are working tirelessly to mitigate travel disruption caused by overlapping operational challenges, including weather conditions, system failures and personnel shortages in some areas of the operation,” the statement said. The outlook is not much better for Wednesday, with The mind is already canceling itself out over 200 flights at 11:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Frustrated travelers bombard social media with stories of travel woes. US spokesman Curtis Blessing said the airline’s continued cancellations stemmed from the ripple effects of the “prolonged and severe” weather conditions that began Sunday evening and temporarily halted some flights and closed two ramps at the airport. Dallas / Fort Worth International, its home port and largest hub. The airline has been forced to cancel and delay flights, and some flights have been hijacked. The airline’s pilots’ union said the airline “cannot continue to blame the weather.” “Time hits and it hits everyone, and that’s how you recover that you’re seen as a reliable operation,” said Dennis Tajer, spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association, who is in contract negotiations with the airline company. “The American has had this problem … every summer.” Tajer said the majority of Tuesday’s flight cancellations are due to flight crew issues, which he attributes to a pilot shortage and what he calls American’s strict scheduling system that does not allow it is not up to pilots to assist the airline in times of crisis for fear that this will disrupt the airline’s future operations. (Pilots have limits on the maximum number of hours worked.) “We have pilots ready to fly, but their schedules are locked,” he said. “There is a fire at the feet (of the American leadership) and they are pouring gasoline on them instead of allowing us to help them with water.” Blessing blamed the flight crew problems on long flight delays and diversions, which forced crews to stop. He said American had worked all day Monday to reposition its planes and crews.

