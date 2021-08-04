Japan’s stock rebound after Olympics depends on COVID-19 control





The shadow of the Olympics has been hanging over the Japanese stock market for months, with some fearing the COVID-19 disaster while others hoped medals would help the country mentally weather the pandemic. With less than a week of games to go, there’s a good chance the Olympics themselves will be seen as an achievement. COVID-related disruption has been minimal, as Japanese athletes have already won a record gold medal. However, the outlook for the market is mixed, with analysts divided over whether Japanese stocks, which typically benefit from a rich medal crop, will recover in the coming months as vaccinations advance rapidly. The alternative is that a growing wave of COVID-19 cases and public disillusionment with handling the pandemic is leading to political instability, worsening the underperformance of Japanese stock indices. In a normal year, Olympic gold would see the markets follow suit. Akiyoshi Takumori, chief economist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, noted that for decades the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 225-issue Nikkei stock average has risen during nearly every Olympic Games in which Japan has won medals. two-digit gold. But the games came amid a record-breaking coronavirus wave, with audiences growing weary of increasingly ineffective states of emergency. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has staked his reputation on safe handling of the Olympics and the virus, with a party leadership race in September leading up to this fall’s general election. “With the Olympics being held and cases increasing during this time, there is a risk that the Suga government will get stuck with this image of having failed to control the pandemic,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, senior market analyst at Matsui Securities Co. in Tokyo. Some analysts say the outlook for Japan in September is brighter as the vaccine rollout progresses. | BLOOMBERG Some investors are sounding the alarm on what this means for scenarios that assume a fall rebound. The Nikkei 225 only rose 0.5% for the year, among the worst performing developed market benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg. “In the worst-case scenario, economists may have to rewrite the scenario for an economic recovery in the fall,” said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management Co., which could weigh on Japanese equities. Yet, with Tokyo having recorded just seven coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday in a city of 14 million people, others say it could become like other capitals learning to live with a significant number of infections. “People look more at the number of serious cases and deaths, although the TV talk shows may look different,” said Tetsuo Seshimo, fund manager at Saison Asset Management Co. “The situation is totally different from the last year. This is thanks to the expansion of vaccinations, with more than 75% of people aged 65 and over now fully vaccinated. While polls still indicate most are dissatisfied with the deployment, the government expects more than 40% of the total population to have received both injections by the expiration of the current state of emergency. August. External factors, which have weighed heavily on Japanese stocks this year, should also play a role. China’s regulatory squeeze could give foreign investors a break there, with Japan a potential beneficiary, while SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. analysts Masashi Akutsu and Hikaru Yasuda see Japan benefit from stronger US employment data and a drop in the CPI. “The outlook from September is also brightening in Japan,” they wrote in a July 29 memo, citing the hope that more than 50% of the population will be vaccinated by September, as well as the likelihood of a revival before the elections. “All of these elements paved the way for a domestic recovery from September to October until December. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)















