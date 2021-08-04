DHL Express orders 12 electric cargo planes from Eviation





ARLINGTON – DHL Express has ordered 12 all-electric cargo planes from Eviation Aircraft, an electric aircraft manufacturer with engineering facilities in Arlington. Eviation plans to deliver the twin-engine aircraft to the global parcel delivery company in 2024, although the company has yet to fly-test its first all-electric aircraft. “We strongly believe in a future with zero emission logistics,” said John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, in a press release. “Therefore, our investments always follow the goal of improving our carbon footprint. On our way to clean logistics operations, the electrification of each mode of transport plays a crucial role and will contribute significantly to our overall goal of zero emission sustainability. “Together we will take off into a new era of sustainable aviation,” said Pearson. Eviation executives called the order an important milestone for the company. Last month, the electric aircraft maker unveiled its design for the production version of Alice, the company’s all-electric nine-passenger aircraft, which has a targeted range of 500 miles. The plane is expected to make its maiden flight later this year at Arlington Municipal Airport, the company said. Alice is designed to be configured for freight or passengers. The cargo version can be flown by a single pilot and will carry 2,600 pounds. It will take 30 minutes or less to charge per flight hour, Eviation said. The aircraft will be powered by two electric motors designed and built by sister company magniX, based in Everett. The two companies, working together to develop the all-electric aircraft, moved to Snohomish County last year. “From day one, we have set ourselves the bold goal of transforming the aviation industry and creating a new era with electric aircraft,” Eviation CEO Omer Bay-Yohy said in a statement. “Partnering with companies like DHL, which are leaders in sustainable electronic freight transport, is a testament to the fact that the electric age is upon us,” said Bar-Yohay. “This announcement is an important step in our quest to transform the future of flying around the world.” DHL has announced plans to build multiple zero-emission Alice power grids in the United States, most likely starting in California. “With Alice’s reach and capacity, this is a fantastic durable solution for our global network and will be targeted for operations on the southeast and west coasts of the United States,” said Travis Cobb, Executive Vice President of Global Network Operations and Aviation for DHL. Express. “Our aspiration is to make a substantial contribution to reducing our carbon footprint, and these advancements in fleet and technology will go a long way in achieving further carbon reductions,” said Cobb. Roei Ganzarski, CEO of magniX and Executive Chairman of Eviation, said that with increased purchasing and on-demand deliveries, the company’s aircraft will enable “DHL to establish a clean, quiet, low-cost operation. cost which will open up greater opportunities for more communities starting here in the United States. Eviation Aircraft, formerly based in Redmond, has moved to three hangars at Arlington Airport, where it has design, engineering and production facilities. MagniX consolidated its head office in Redmond and a research center in Australia and moved into a 44,000 square foot building near Paine Field in Everett. The two companies are subsidiaries of the Clermont Group, a private investment company based in Singapore. Janice Podsada; [email protected]; 425-339-3097; Twitter: JanicePods



Janice Podsada; [email protected]; 425-339-3097; Twitter: JanicePods

