HeyTea denies reports of plans to list on Hong Kong stock exchange next year





On August 4, Chinese national media reported that HeyTea could go public in Hong Kong next year, with a target valuation of HK $ 150 billion ($ 19.29 billion). However, HeyTea responded that she does not have a sign-up plan at the moment. According to trade data company Tianyancha, after this year’s D round of financing, HeyTeas’ valuation reached 60 billion yuan (9.28 billion), the most important financing of the style tea-based beverage industry new in china. So far, HeyTea has secured five rounds of financing, led by IDG Capital, Longzhu Capital, Sequoia China and Hillhouse Capital. Many primary market investors believe HeyTeas’s high target valuation is primarily driven by strong brand value. However, unlisted companies remain immature. It is only after entering the secondary market that a relatively accurate assessment can be given by measuring the profitability of the store or the working condition of the funds. Nayuki, one of HeyTeas’ main competitors, is expected to receive 35-40 billion yuan in its own IPO. However, after just one day of registration, the market value of the company fell to less than HK $ 20 billion. According to the 2020 annual report released by HeyTea in February this year, the company opened 695 stores in 61 cities around the world, of which 18 cities and 304 stores were added in 2020. According to data from China Insights Consultancy, in terms of total retail consumption in 2020, HeyTea ranked first in the country’s high-end ready-to-use tea market, accounting for a share of 27.7%. Nayuki, meanwhile, came in second, with an 18.9% market share. It can be seen since last year that HeyTea has made great efforts to improve its own valuation, such as the promotion of two new brands of milk tea Xixiaocha and Xixiaoping of carbonated water without sugar as well as by investing in Seesaw, a domestic gourmet coffeehouse chain. SEE ALSO: HeyTea invests in Seesaw coffee Nayukis’ IPO prospectus shows that the cost of raw materials, employees, and rental expenses are huge for new brands of tea-based drinks in first- and second-tier cities and high-end shopping areas. range. According to a national media 36 Kr, while Starbucks gross profit margin can reach 75-80%, the gross margin of tea beverage industry, especially direct stores, is only 60%. The difference of 15 to 20% between the two sectors is mainly due to employment, materials and processing costs.

