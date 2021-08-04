Business
Asian Stocks Rise After Wall Street Rise | national news
SINGAPORE (AP) Asian stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday as traders reflected overnight gains on Wall Street during another busy earnings week.
The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.9% to 3,264.78 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.5% to 26,589.87. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,458.31.
The Sydney S & P / ASX 200 was also up 0.3% to 7,497.40. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225, however, fell 0.1% to 27,612.29.
Shares edged up in Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines, but fell in Malaysia.
Traders await US employment data on Friday. They are also observing the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in the United States, Europe and Asia, and particularly in China.
Although the recent outbreak in China is small, infecting hundreds rather than thousands and tens of thousands of people sick with outbreaks elsewhere, it is by far the worst China has seen since the emergence of the pandemic. in the central city of Wuhan a year and a half ago.
The small but significant increase in cases in China is drawing attention, ING’s Robert Carnell said in a note.
The severe travel and travel restrictions already in place are likely to bring the desired results. But the Delta variant is a particularly slippery little creature, and the concern for us, and we imagine many others, is how quickly that will happen and at what economic cost in the meantime, he said.
On Wall Street, tech and healthcare companies pushed indexes higher on Tuesday. The S&P 500 weathered a shaky start to end 0.8% higher at 4,423.15.
The gains boosted feelings. About nine out of ten companies on the S&P 500 Index posted earnings above analysts’ expectations. More than 100 other companies will file reports this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% to 35,116.40, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6% to 14,761.29. The Russell 2000 index of small business stocks rose 0.4% to 2,223.58.
Some traders sold Chinese companies listed in the United States. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group fell 1.4% and internet search giant Baidu Inc. fell 1.5% on Tuesday.
Gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. plunged 7.3%. Its Hong Kong-listed shares rose 2.5% on Wednesday.
Concerns are growing about China’s crackdown on technology, said Edward Moya of Oanda.
Chinese companies listed in the United States are being battered because some investors do not have the courage to this regulatory overhaul, he added.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell 19 cents to $ 70.37 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, fell 5 cents to $ 72.36 a barrel in London.
The US dollar fell to 109.04 Japanese yen from 109.05 yen on Tuesday. The euro went from $ 1.1868 to $ 1.1875.
