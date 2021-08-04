Latest Crypto Regulation Discussions | NextAdvising with TIME

Editorial independence We want to help you make better informed decisions. Certain links clearly marked on this page may direct you to a partner website and allow us to earn a referral commission. For more information, see How we make money.

One of the founding principles of cryptocurrency is that it is decentralized and unregulated. But the US government isn’t too concerned with the founding principles of cryptos.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke at the Aspen Security Forum on Tuesday, highlighting his views on the role of the SEC in regulating cryptocurrencies. Gensler called today’s crypto landscape the Wild West.

In fact, cryptocurrency regulation has been a frequent point of interest lately for US lawmakers and government agencies. Just this week, lawmakers debated a proposed crypto regulation in the $ 1,000 billion Senate infrastructure bill, and chairman of the Security and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler spoke about the role of the SEC in regulating digital assets.

A few key themes have emerged regarding the new US cryptocurrency regulations: stopping cryptocurrency crime and tax evasion, the regulation of stablecoins, and the potential for investment vehicles. such as crypto ETFs and other funds.

For many crypto enthusiasts, the decentralized nature of digital currencies which, unlike traditional currencies, is not backed by any government institution or authority is a big draw. But regulatory guidance can help protect investors. As much as I like decentralization and the absence of government [involvement], I’m glad they are careful because unfortunately with cryptocurrency there are a lot of scams, says Kiana Danial, author of Cryptocurrency Investing for Dummies.

Here’s a look at the proposals we’ve seen so far and how they may affect cryptocurrency investors going forward:

Cryptocurrency crime and tax evasion

Cryptocurrency regulation is embedded in a provision of the bipartisan $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill passing through Congress this week.

The provision would expand the definition of a brokerage to include businesses that facilitate the trading of digital assets like cryptocurrency exchanges. The change would mean increased tax reporting responsibility to help the IRS track crypto tax evasion. Some lawmakers and industry groups argue that the draft’s wording is too broad, according to reports from the Washington post.

As Congress prepares to vote on the bill, SEC Chairman Gensler spoke Tuesday on the need to increase regulation and help prevent more ransomware attacks, like the one that stopped the Colonial pipeline back in May. The pipeline attack was one of many high-profile cases of hackers seeking bitcoin ransoms.

Although Gensler has not commented on exactly how the SEC plans to help stop these crimes, he said the agency will continue to exercise the full extent of its power.

[The SEC] will continue to take our authorities as far as they go, Gensler said in an appearance at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

A recent US Treasury report expressed the same concerns as Gensler, saying cryptocurrency poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity, including tax evasion.

What investors need to know

Under the bill included in the Infrastructure Bill, companies that facilitate crypto transactions would be required to report tax information on those transactions (just like brokers in traditional investments like stocks) to the IRS at from tax season 2024.

The bill is generally investor friendly because it makes crypto tax compliance easier for investors, says Shehan Chandrasekera, CPA, head of tax strategy at CoinTracker.io, a crypto-tax software company. This is because if the bill is passed, stock exchanges will need to issue 1099-B tax forms with cost-based information for investors.

This means that the exchange would provide a record of taxable events on the platform, such as the value of your Bitcoin when you bought it and when you resell it in US dollars. Today, only a few exchanges report this information.

This will significantly reduce the burden of crypto tax reporting, Chandrasekera says.

It’s already important to keep your own records of any capital gains or losses on your crypto transactions, which you need to report on your federal income tax returns. But this regulation would make it even more essential, since the IRS would be more easily able to find possible cases of tax evasion related to crypto.

Stablecoin settlement

Gensler also hinted on Tuesday that increased regulation of stablecoins could help solve the problem of cryptocurrency-related crime, as the majority of what happens [on cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms] is cryptocurrency to cryptocurrency.

Gensler says that by bypassing the involvement of US dollars in direct crypto-to-crypto transactions, bad actors may be better able to evade public policy measures and other sanctions aimed at preventing money laundering. money or ensuring tax compliance.

Pro tip In addition to federal regulations, many state-specific cryptocurrency laws have been passed. Know the regulations applicable in your state.

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency linked to an existing currency, such as USDT (Tether). The USDT is tied to the price of the US dollar, so its value is constantly $ 1. And the SEC isn’t the only agency that’s interested.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also spoke recently about the regulation of stablecoins, during his testimony before the United States House Committee on Financial Services earlier this month. Powell said if stablecoins are to be a significant part of the payments universe, we need the right regulatory framework, which we frankly don’t have.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen echoed the sentiment recently, coordinating a meeting with the President’s Task Force on Financial Markets to discuss the rapid growth of stablecoins, the potential uses of stablecoins as a form of payment. and potential risks to end users, the financial system, and national security, according to a reading the meeting.

What investors need to know

Almost three-quarters of the trade on all crypto trading platforms took place between a stablecoin and another token in July, Gensler said. While it’s not yet clear what regulatory action on stablecoins would look like, any regulation could impact investors who own or use stablecoins as part of their strategy.

Crypto-to-crypto transactions often incur lower fees on many exchanges than the outright purchase of crypto in US dollar-to-crypto transactions, and the low volatility of stablecoin prices makes this a potentially option. better for shopping than transferring money every time. But for investors, they are not as big a store of value as more volatile cryptos like Bitcoin. If you’re investing in crypto looking for long-term growth, experts recommend sticking to more established coins like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

In anticipation of any future direction, you should also make sure you choose a cryptocurrency exchange that maintains compliance with developments in federal and state regulators in the USA. This includes many established high volume US based exchanges like Coinbase and Gemini.

At the moment, I only buy my cryptocurrency assets from regulated brokers, as we have the luxury of doing so. Of course, in other countries they don’t, but we do, says Danial.

Cryptocurrency ETF

As the government contemplates how to make it harder to use cryptocurrency for illicit activities and tax evasion, there is still no way for Americans to buy crypto using bank accounts. more traditional investments like those of a Fidelity or a Vanguard.

The SEC has yet to approve a cryptocurrency ETF (exchange-traded fund) despite several funds offered by different institutions and exchanges, but Gensler revealed on Tuesday that it could happen.

We do it in the equity market, we do it in the bond markets, people might want it here, Gensler said. While acknowledging that there have been previous SEC filings for ETFs, I anticipate having new ones under what is known as the Investment Companies Act and when combined with d Other federal laws, the law offers important protections to investors, he said.

The Investment Company Law requires companies, including mutual funds, to regularly disclose information about their finances and investments, according to the SECOND.

Until an ETF is approved, there’s no real way to buy a security that closely tracks the price of a specific cryptocurrency, says Jeremy Schneider, the personal finance expert behind. Personal finance club. This means that the only way for investors to really do this is to buy coins directly from an exchange.

While there has been some confusion as to whether cryptocurrencies are securities (and under SEC regulation), Gensler has made it clear that every initial coin offering (ICO) it A view is a security: generally people who buy these tokens anticipate profits, and there is a small group of entrepreneurs and technologists standing and feeding the projects I think we now have a crypto market where many tokens can be unregistered securities, with no disclosure or market oversight required.

But Gensler reiterated that the SEC has jurisdiction and our federal securities laws apply.

What investors need to know

Cryptocurrency ETFs are not yet available in the United States, but can offer investors a way to get started in cryptocurrency without having to buy directly from an exchange in the future.

If you are interested in crypto, these funds could help you diversify your holdings between different coins, like a conventional ETF or an index fund. But they are still as speculative as any crypto investment; If you are waiting for a Bitcoin ETF because you are unwilling to take the risk, you might want to reconsider whether the crypto belongs in your wallet.

Meanwhile, Gensler’s position that every ICO is a security could mean investors should look to the SEC for protections as the regulations become more concrete.