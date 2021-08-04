Spirit Airlines cancels half of its flights to “restart” operation

Spirit Airlines canceled half of its flights on Wednesday, in an attempt to “restart” operations after a wave of disruption that began over the weekend due to a mix of bad weather, staff shortages and technology issues .

Spirit has canceled more than 1,000 flights since Sunday and hundreds more have been delayed.

Angry customers have complained on social media about cancellations and difficulty reaching customer service agents. Some tweeted images of long lines at airports and travelers lying on the floor near the gates.

The chaos is a major test for Spirit executives who have worked in recent years to improve the airline’s reliability and customer service.

Spirit said the disruption was “exacerbated” by the increase in summer travel, which rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic faster than airline executives had anticipated. More comprehensive flights mean fewer options for booking guests, the carrier said.

“The past three days have been extremely difficult for our guests and members of our team, and we sincerely apologize for it,” Spirit said in a statement.

More than 340 flights, or half of its daily schedule, were canceled on Wednesday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Airlines sometimes clean up a large number of flights to avoid further disruption and get employees and planes to the right place to resume flights.

Spirit said he expects cancellations to “gradually decrease” in the days to come.

American Airlines also canceled hundreds of flights this week after hours of bad weather, including high winds, lightning and hail, which hit Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport, its largest hub.

American operations stabilized on Wednesday with around 100 cancellations, or about 3% of the day’s schedule, compared to 12% of flights canceled on Tuesday.

Spirit said he would learn of the collapse.

“By taking an in-depth look at the challenges we face, we have identified opportunities for improvement that will help us operate a more resilient network and better serve our customers,” he said in a statement.

Thunderstorms complicated Spirit’s efforts to recalibrate on Wednesday. Delays at gates and taxis at Spirit’s main base in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Exceeded an hour, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.