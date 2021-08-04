Business
Fed’s Clarida supports interest rate take-off in 2023
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economy is on track by the end of next year to overcome barriers to jobs and inflation that the Federal Reserve has set to raise rates on interest, in line with a take-off in borrowing costs in 2023, said Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida. Wednesday.
I think those … conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by the end of 2022, Clarida said in a web chat hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics . The start of policy normalization in 2023 would therefore be very much in line with our new flexible framework for targeting average inflation.
Clarida said he expects fairly healthy job gains in the United States this fall as factors holding back labor supply wear off.
If my benchmark outlook materializes, I could definitely see support announcing a reduction in the pace of our buying later this year, he said in a question-and-answer session, referring to U.S. central banks for $ 120 billion in monthly purchases of treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities.
Just days after Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled that the Fed should start cutting asset purchases by October, Claridas’ comments appear to set the central bank in place for a faster path to reduced support to the economy than had been widely understood.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the job recovery still had a way to go before the Fed could start cutting its bond buying program, and the Fed was clearly far from considering raising interest rates, although he acknowledged the the bank was closely monitoring inflation to ensure that the current overshoot did not persist.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose after Claridas’ remarks and the publication of a report showing that activity in the US services sector hit an all-time high in July.
Interest rate futures in late-morning trading project a high probability that the Fed will raise its benchmark overnight interest rate, currently close to zero, three times by the end of 2023 .
In economic projections released in June, the median forecast by Fed policymakers was two rate hikes in 2023.
INFLATION OUTLOOK
Inflation continues to be well above the Fed’s 2% target, but there are still 6.8 million fewer people employed than before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
In his remarks on Wednesday, Clarida said he expects this gap to be closed and the Fed’s full employment mandate to be met by the end of 2022.
While he said he still expects a decline from the current high inflation rates, if the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge exceeds 3% this year, he also said he would consider that as more than a moderate overshoot of its inflation target.
I think the risks to my inflation outlook are on the rise, Clarida said. Policymakers should consider the Fed’s two goals – full employment and inflation – in tandem, Clarida said.
He also noted that the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus is clearly a downside risk, and perhaps what’s behind the recent and surprising drop in global government bond yields, rather than ‘a loss of traction on inflation expectations.
But, he noted, current projections for U.S. gross domestic product growth this year would be the fastest return from a recession to trend real GDP levels in 50 years.
Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao
