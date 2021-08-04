Should PayPal investors be worried about Square’s post-payment takeover?

Square (NYSE: SQ) recently agreed to buy After payment (OTC: AFTP.F), an Australian ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) service provider, for $ 29 billion in shares. The deal represents a 21.9% premium over Afterpay’s ten-day weighted average share price and values ​​the company at 25 times this year’s sales.

Square’s stock rallied after the announcement, which accompanied a strong August 1 second quarter report that beat analysts’ expectations. Meanwhile, the actions of his rival Pay Pal (NASDAQ: PYPL), which had already fallen after its mixed second-quarter report on July 28, fell further after Square released its earnings report and announced the Afterpay deal.

Square’s takeover of Afterpay thwarts PayPal’s “Pay in 4” BNPL service, launched last August. Afterpay and Pay in 4 allow customers to pay for goods in four interest-free payments, but Square plans to integrate Afterpay with both its seller ecosystem and its rapidly growing Cash app, which already provides peer-to payments. -peer, bitcoins (CRYPTO: BTC) stock buying and trading services.

Should PayPal investors be worried about Square’s latest move? Or is there enough room for the two companies and their other competitors to thrive in the expanding BNPL market?

Why does Square pay a premium for Afterpay?

Square’s takeover of Afterpay, which will close in the first quarter of calendar year 2022, initially looks expensive. It will pay off nearly a quarter of its market cap – and significantly dilute its existing stocks with an all-equity deal – for a company that will likely only increase its 2022 revenue by around 5%.

Afterpay’s revenue grew 78% in fiscal 2021, which ended in June, but Square’s revenue jumped 101% in 2020 and is expected to grow 102% this year. As a result, Square appears to be paying a high premium and diluting its shares for a company that generates slower growth.

However, Square’s growth in 2020 and most of 2021 has been largely driven by bitcoin exchanges during the pandemic. If we exclude these bitcoin sales, Square’s revenue grew only 17% in 2020, and analysts expect its total revenue to grow only 13% in 2022 as these transactions from cryptocurrency are normalizing.

However, they still expect Afterpay’s revenue to grow 66% in fiscal 2022, which could lead to smoother growth than Square’s volatile core business. Afterpay would also expand Square’s overseas presence, as it only generates about half of its underlying sales in the United States.

Afterpay’s active customer base increased 63% to 16.1 million in 2021, and it serves nearly 100,000 merchants worldwide. Square’s Cash app reached 40 million active customers in June, up from 36 million at the end of 2020. The merger of these two high-growth platforms and the addition of Afterpay’s BNPL services to its platforms – shapes could significantly expand Square’s ecosystem.

Should PayPal be affected?

PayPal was already in a vulnerable position following second-quarter revenue growth, and its third-quarter revenue forecast missed Wall Street’s expectations. He also warned that his loss of eBayto his Dutch rival Adyen – which completes its three-year transition this year – will slow its revenue growth in the near term.

The slowdown raises doubts about PayPal’s ambitious plans to more than double its annual revenue by 2025, as well as concerns about its recent move to increase its processing fees for U.S. merchants.

PayPal operates in more than 200 markets around the world and its number of active accounts increased 16% year-on-year to 403 million in the second quarter. Its Venmo peer-to-peer payment app serves over 50 million active users.

PayPal repeatedly cited its BNPL service as a growth engine during its last conference call. Over seven million consumers have used its BNPL service for over 20 million transactions to date. The service has processed more than $ 3.5 billion in POS (total payment volume) since its launch, of which $ 1.5 billion was processed in the second quarter alone.

That number sounds impressive, but $ 1.5 billion was just 0.5% of PayPal’s total $ 311 billion POS in the quarter. It also reveals that its Pay in 4 platform is still much smaller than Afterpay – which generated $ 15.6 billion in underlying sales (comparable to PayPal’s POS) in fiscal 2021.

PayPal previously offered “pay later” options with its revolving line of credit and easy payments functionality, but “Pay in 4” marked its first step into the streamlined, interest-free BNPL marketplace. But it came to the party late – Afterpay was founded in 2014, while its Australian rival Zipper was founded in 2013.

The bottom line

On its own, Square’s takeover of Afterpay will not derail PayPal’s long-term growth. Bank of America estimates that the BNPL application market will grow 10-15 fold by 2025, so there could be plenty of room for Square and PayPal to grow without stomping.

However, Square’s massive acquisition of Afterpay, which instantly gives it a larger BNPL market share than PayPal, highlights the main difference between the two fintech giants.

Square is always bolder – as seen with its early moves in bitcoin transactions, stock trading, and the expansion of its sales services – while PayPal is more conservative. Therefore, investors should be wondering why PayPal didn’t buy Afterpay first – and whether it needs to become more aggressive to meet its ambitious growth targets for 2025.