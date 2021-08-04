Why Zymergen Shares Plunge 76% Today





What happened Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) the stock was slammed this morning and had plunged 76% by 11:25 a.m. EDT, thanks to shocking updates from the “biofeeding” start-up which went public last April via an initial public offering (IPO) , whose action got off to a remarkable start on the day of listing. Zymergen’s only product has a bleak future, management is suddenly unsure of the size of its target market, and its CEO has abruptly resigned. All in one day. Ouch. So what Before I tell you what exactly is going on at Zymergen, it’s important to have a little background. Zymergen aims to manufacture products such as films used in smart devices at 1 / 10th the cost of similar existing products using a process called biofilling. Instead of using traditional petroleum-based raw materials, Zymergen will create biomolecules through fermentation and use them to make products. In December 2020, Zymergen launched its first such product, Hyaline, which can be used to make foldable touch screens. In its flyer, however, Zymergen said that Hyaline was still in the process of qualifying customers and that, just to speed up the product launch, it had launched a version produced by third parties using a no-go process. -fermentation. The strategy clearly did not work well. On August 3, Zymergen said that several of its key target customers were facing “technical issues” when implementing Hyaline in their manufacturing processes. As a result, the company will delay its ramp-up and does not expect to generate all product revenues in 2021. In addition, it expects product revenues to be “intangible” in 2022. This was a huge shock to the market, as it wasn’t until last May, when releasing its first quarter results, that Zymergen said he planned to start generating revenue from Hyaline during in the second half of this year and convert unfermented biomolecules into fermented products. biomolecules by 2022. There is more bad news. Zymergen said the total addressable market for foldable displays is growing at a slower rate than expected, forcing the company to rethink its market focus and sales forecast. To put it bluntly, it seems Zymergen doesn’t even know now if there will be enough takers for its one product. Things got so bad for the company that its CEO Josh Hoffman resigned with immediate effect, handing over the reins to the former CEO of IlluminaJay Flatley. Flatley will serve as interim CEO until the company finds a permanent replacement for Hoffman. Now what There is not much to say here. Whatever little revenue – to the tune of $ 5 million or $ 6 million – Zymergen expects to generate in the second quarter, it will come from research and development collaborations and agreements. As of the end of March 2021, Zymergen had accumulated net losses worth $ 858.3 million since its inception. With no income in sight for now, there is little hope for Zymergen.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/08/04/why-zymergen-stock-is-plunging-76-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos