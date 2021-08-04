Business
Aldermen’s abandoned plan for the scooter ordinance
STARKVILLE A long-awaited ordinance to regulate the driving of electric scooters in the city fell through on Tuesday after no city councilor sponsored it.
Instead, following a second public hearing on the ordinance, city officials decided to authorize the traffic laws already in place to guide the regulation and enforcement of the use of traffic. electric scooters within city limits.
Basically, we’ve done a bit more research, and there also seems to be a lot less angst about scooters, Mayor Lynn Spruill told The Dispatch after the meeting, noting that she was seeing a lot less complaints about the scooters. electronics. People have got into the scooters and they are watching them. And runners seem to be more educated on how to use them and what not to use them.
Bird, an electric scooter sharing service, brought scooters to Starkville in April, and public outcry over the abuse quickly followed. The complaints ranged from users riding scooters on sidewalks, on Highway 12 and sometimes under the influence of alcohol to scooters left in random places that obstructed foot traffic.
Aldermen have twice banned commercial use of electric scooters in the city, but allowed Bird to resume operations after a contract between the company and the city went into effect on July 6. The council then held two public hearings on the potential ordinance that would have regulated the use of electric scooters. both personal and business before choosing to let existing traffic laws and the Bird contract remain the solution.
Counsel for the board, Chris Latimer, speaking at Tuesday’s hearing, said it was plausible to put electric scooters in a broad definition of vehicle. This would require users to drive them on the right side of the road, obey speed limits, use manual turn signals and yield to emergency vehicles, as well as obey other traffic laws. They can’t drive them on sidewalks or race them, Latimer said, and police can enforce laws about driving under the influence of electric scooter users.
All of these rules are already on the books (for vehicles), Latimer told the board. … If you put a special ordinance on the books for scooters, it gives the police department more bite for the enforcement, but it also puts the emphasis on the police for the enforcement.
Although the highway code does not impose age restrictions on riding a scooter, the contract requires Bird drivers to be at least 18 years old and it prohibits more than one driver per scooter.
Neither the highway code nor the contract requires bikers to wear helmets, Spruill said.
Bird makes a strong suggestion, but it’s not a requirement, she said.
Ward 1 Alderman Ben Carver on Tuesday expressed his disagreement with not making electric scooters a specifically regulated device and again raised concerns that helmets would not be needed. However, he did not offer to approve a draft order after the hearing.
Hamp Beatty, who represents Ward 5, also chose not to go ahead with the ordinance, but warned his fellow aldermen that the move could have negative consequences. He said that this week he saw two men driving a scooter on the sidewalk of Rue Lafayette.
We were about to see a lot more when 23,000 Mississippi State University students returned to town, Beatty said. I guess if the police are ready to come out and enforce this, they would put them on the sidewalks.
I hope we make a good decision in doing this, but I question it, he later added.
In other cases, the aldermen have ordered the demolition of a building at Brookville Garden Apartments because of its dilapidation such that it poses a threat to public health and safety.
The resort’s Building 10, located at 305 Everglade Ave., suffers from mold, roof damage, water leaks and various other structural and cleanliness issues that the owners have not addressed, officials reported. the application of the code to the board of directors. Some units of the building are occupied.
It is the fourth building in the complex that the city ordered to be demolished this year for similar reasons.
Zack Plair is the editor of The Dispatch.
