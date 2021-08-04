Target, Walmart pays college for employees

Target will offer its 340,000 part-time and full-time employees based in the United States a new advantage: free university education.

the retailer announced on Wednesday that it would provide its workers with the most comprehensive debt-free education assistance program available in the retail industry.

The program begins this fall and offers undergraduate degrees, certificates, certifications, free textbooks and more with no reimbursable fees in 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities. Target says it will invest $ 200 million over the next four years of the program.

The announcement comes a week after Walmart, the country’s largest private employer, said it would pay for tuition and books for its part-time and full-time associates.

