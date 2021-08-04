Inspector General’s review of FDA’s rapid approval process will not take the fast track





Don’t expect a fast-track review from the FDA’s fast-track approval process. As with the federal government, the Office of Inspector General notedOn Wednesday, it will review the FDA’s fast-track approval process following a host of concerns over the agency’s controversial green light for Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm. Aduhelm was approved by the FDA via the fast track based on data suggesting that the therapy may alter a biomaker known to be involved in devastating neurological disease. The drug has not yet shown in clinical trials to actually improve symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in patients. The expedited review path allows the FDA to approve drugs for serious conditions that meet an unmet medical need based on data for a surrogate endpoint, which means a kind of marker supposed to predict clinical benefit. . RELATED: FDA Says Aduhelm Approval Fits Fast Track To A T, As Families Begged For Chance To Stop Alzheimer’s Decline The decision sparked a chorus of criticism and fierce debate. On the one hand, Alzheimer’s patients, their caregivers and doctors wanted an injection even though the drug is not proven to stop the decline before it is too late. But other doctors refuse to prescribe the therapy, and some have said the FDA’s actions have eroded confidence in the regulator. Other companies have rushed to re-launch Alzheimer’s drugs that have not performed well in clinical trials now that the FDA has indicated it is open to approving therapies in this way. . Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD last month asked the OIG to launch an investigation into its own agency’s approval of the drug over concerns about the relationship between regulators and Biogen before the June nod. Woodcock’s request came after a report that Biogen executives met with FDA neuroscience director Billy Dunn, MD, and other big agency wigs as early as 2019 to discuss the drug’s route to victory. RELATED:FDA chief calls for independent investigation into approval of Biogen’s drug Aduhelm for Alzheimer’s disease Today, the OIG agreed to “assess how the FDA is implementing the fast-track approval path.” The watchdog was pressured into action due to scientific disputes within the FDA, the drug’s rejection by an advisory committee, and the resignation of three members after approval and other allegations. But the investigation will not be quick. The OIG said the review, which could lead to multiple reports, may not be released until 2023. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly plans to seek expedited approval for another Alzheimer’s disease treatment, donanemab , by the end. of the year. The federal agency will review the FDA’s interactions with external parties, review relevant regulator policies and procedures, and determine whether they have been in compliance. After its findings, the OIG will make recommendations based on a sample of drugs that have been cleared through the fast track. Aduhelm will be one of those drugs that will be considered. “We will not assess the scientific relevance of FDA approval of any of the drugs under review,” OIG said. RELATED: Lilly Investors Hungry for Alzheimer’s Drug News Gets Clearer Picture of Fourth Quarter FDA Filing For its part, the FDA does not want the general public, the scientific community or the industry to lose confidence in its approvals. We believe this review and assessment will help ensure continued confidence in the integrity of FDA regulatory processes and decision-making, Woodcock said in a statement.Tweeterannouncing its inquiry request last month.

