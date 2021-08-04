US Natgas Futures Rise More Than 3% To 31-Month High On Warm Forecast





Aug 4 (Reuters) – U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 3% to a 31-month high on Wednesday amid forecasts of warmer temperatures over the next two weeks than expected and a soaring world gas prices which should maintain American liquefied natural gas (LNG). exports close to records. “The (weather) forecast has become much more favorable for the next 6-10 days… and we are seeing a significant increase in exports,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. First-month gas futures rose 13.1 cents, or 3.3%, to $ 4.158 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since December 2018 . Rising gas prices in recent months and an 8% drop in US crude futures so far this week have helped push the premium of oil over gas to its lowest since December 2020. Au in recent years, this bounty has prompted US energy companies to focus most of their drilling activity on finding more oil instead of gas because crude was a more valuable commodity. The oil-to-gas ratio, or the level at which oil trades against gas, has fallen to 17 to 1. This is lower than the 21 times oil has traded for gas so far in 2021 and compares to the 19-fold average crude premium on gas in 2020 and a five-year (2015-2019) average of 20 times on gas. However, crude remains more valuable than gas. In energy equivalent, oil should only trade six times compared to gas. Data provider Refinitiv said gas production in the lower 48 U.S. states had held steady at 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August, as in July. This compares to an all-time high of 95.4 billion cf / d in November 2019. Refinitiv predicts that average demand for gas, including exports, will grow from 90.9 billion cubic feet per day this week to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day next week, as electric generators consume more fuel for meet the growing use of air conditioning. The forecast for next week, however, was lower than Refinitiv predicted on Tuesday, as high gas prices prompt some power producers to burn coal instead of gas. The amount of gas going to U.S. LNG export plants has grown from an average of 10.8 billion cubic feet per day in July to 10.4 billion cubic feet per day so far in August, mainly due to a reduction at Cameron LNG in Louisiana. This compares to a record 11.5 billion cf / d in April. With European and Asian gas trading close to $ 15 per mmBtu, analysts said buyers around the world will continue to buy all the LNG the United States can produce since American fuel sells for around $ 4. Earlier this week, prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands, the European benchmark, hit their highest level since reaching a record high of $ 14.94 in September 2008. US pipeline exports to Mexico have fallen from an average 6.5 Bcf / d in July to 6.0 Bcf / d so far in August. This compares to a record 6.8 billion cf / d in July. Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; edited by Barbara Lewis and Sonya Hepinstall Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

