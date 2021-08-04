New TikTok Trend Likely to Cause ‘A Lot of Diarrhea’, Gastroenterologist Says





A new trend on TikTok is encouraging adventurous eaters to chew gobs of frozen honey, but experts warn the sweeter than sweet treat will lead to more than just a tummy ache. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) Don’t try everything you see on the internet, kids. A new trend on TikTok is encouraging adventurous eaters to chew gobs of frozen honey, but experts warn the sweeter than sweet treat will lead to more than just a tummy ache. I’ve actually seen the videos a few times, says gastroenterologist Niket Sonpal, assistant assistant professor of clinical medicine at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York City. And the minute I saw it, my first thought was: It’s a lot of sugar, it’s a lot of honey, and it’s a lot of diarrhea. American honey may contain traces of nuclear fallout from the 1950s and 1960s: study

In many of the videos Sonpal refers to, TikTok users can be seen transferring honey (or high fructose corn syrup) into a water bottle, freezing it, and then squeezing a cylindrical tube of semi-solid substance. solid in their waiting mouth. . But eating honey in such large amounts can cause major gastrointestinal upset, especially in people with fructose intolerance. Doctors generally estimate that between 25% and 33% of the population are fructose intolerant, but Sonpal says it’s usually not all or nothing. There’s a threshold that most people’s bodies can handle, even if they don’t normally have problems with fructose, says Sonpal. But the amounts ingested on TikTok are usually more than most can handle. At this point, fructose stops being absorbed and essentially ferments inside the body, drawing fluid from the colon and intestines, which is then quickly expelled as diarrhea. That’s why this iced honey challenge probably caused diarrhea in a decent number of people, says Sonpal. At least a few TikTok users confirmed this, with a joke that she would need to get it. pumped stomach, and another admitting to having had an “urgent bowel movement” later in the day. In-N-Out debunks claim of secret menu item in viral TikTok videos

Even among segments of the population that don’t have major problems with fructose, eating frozen honey has its downsides. Children under 2, for example, should not eat honey because of the risk of botulism, according to Sonpal. And anyone who consumes too much sugar, children, adolescents, adults, will not feel so good, regardless of their tolerance. You may still notice gastrointestinal discomfort as it is a large load of sugar hitting the stomach. You will feel like you’ve eaten too many cupcakes at one time, bowels swollen, loose, lethargic. And doing it chronically, to get views, can have lasting effects, says Sonpal. Weren’t made like the bear cub, he adds. In fact, if Winnie the Pooh was right, [it would] show Pooh on the toilet most of the time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbs42.com/news/health/frozen-honey-new-tiktok-trend-will-likely-result-in-a-lot-of-diarrhea-gastroenterologist-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos