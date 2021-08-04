New York auto show canceled again due to Covid





The show was first canceled in spring 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s event had already been scheduled for later in the year than usual. One of the largest in the country – as well as the oldest – the New York Auto Show normally takes place in April. This year, it was to take place from August 20 to 29.

“It is with great disappointment that the upcoming 2021 New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has been canceled due to the growing incidence of the Covid-19 Delta variant and the increased measures announced recently by state and local authorities to stop its spread, “auto show organizers said in a statement.

New York City recently announced that it will require proof of vaccination for people to participate in indoor public events, as well as indoor restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment venues.

In a typical year, the show receives more than one million visitors, according to the show’s organizers. The first New York Auto Show was held in 1900.

The Chicago Auto Show, which normally competes for New York City presence, recently completed its own rescheduled show. Normally held in February, the show ran from July 15 to 19. This show welcomed 100,000 participants, a fraction of the more than a million who normally attend. Among the challenges facing the Chicago show was the exhibition of vehicles from automakers. Many automakers have decided not to attend auto shows at all this year, Chicago Auto Show Trade Association spokesperson Mark Bilek said. The auto show has adapted by hosting the event in a smaller space and moving many activities outside, he said. The New York Auto Show, on the other hand, had no plans for a smaller-scale event, said Chris Sams, spokesperson for the New York Auto Show. “We have been ramped up more than ever before,” he said. While many luxury car brands declined to participate this year – a general auto show trend that had increased even before Covid – other non-luxury car brands had planned to increase their spaces at the show of this year, Sams said. But given the time and expense of show organizers and automakers to transport and set up cars and huge show sets, it was just too risky to continue, he said. “There was just too much uncertainty,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/04/cars/new-york-auto-show-canceled-covid/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos