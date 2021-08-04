Two New Members Join UCLA Foundation Board of Directors





The UCLA Foundation Board of Trustees elected two new members for a two-year term that began July 1. UCLA’s volunteer-led board and leadership are made up of 25 members who share their expertise, influence and generosity with the wider Bruin community. Engaged in fields across campus, Trustees participate in and promote philanthropy for UCLA. The board oversees the UCLA investment firm (which manages the foundation’s endowment and assets) and sets the annual payment rate. Julio Herrera, graduated in 1982, has been a portfolio manager of Oaktree’s Emerging Markets Opportunities and Emerging Markets Debt Total Return strategies since its inception. In addition to overseeing a diverse team of investment professionals, he serves on the Oaktree Board of Directors and the Global Credit Strategy Investment Committee. In his 30+ years of asset management, Herrera has played a leading role in many of the most significant debt restructurings in emerging markets. Prior to joining Oaktree in 2012, he was President of Fintech Advisory, Inc., a large family office specializing in distress situations in emerging economies. During his 15-year tenure, Fintech completed transactions in Latin America, Asia, Russia and Eastern Europe. Previously, he was Head of Emerging Markets Corporate Fixed Income Research at Lehman Brothers Inc., Vice President of Proprietary Emerging Markets Operations at ING Capital Holdings Inc. and Investment Analyst at RRH Capital Management. Herrera and her family have long supported arts, education, and social organizations in California, Connecticut, and New York. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Latin American Studies from UCLA and attended Stanford University on a graduate scholarship in California. Mel Lindsey, who received his MBA in 1999, is the Founder and Managing Partner of Nile Capital Group and serves on the boards of directors of Nile’s portfolio companies: Strategic Global Advisors LLC, Denali Advisors LLC and Convergence Investment Partners LLC. Previously, Lindsey was Director of Institutional Investments, North America at Investec Asset Management. Prior to joining Investec, he was Managing Director of Global Distribution at Artio Global Investors / Julius Baer Investment Management, or JBIM. During his tenure at JBIM, assets under management grew from $ 800 million to a peak of $ 78 billion, which ultimately resulted in an initial public offering and listing on the Stock Exchange of New York in 2009. Lindsey was also managing director and portfolio manager on value stocks. of Wells Capital Management and vice president of Shearson Lehman Brothers. Lindsey holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and received her MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management. Lindsey has also participated in the IMD, Global Leadership Program in Lausanne, Switzerland, and is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. In addition to his service on the Board of Trustees of the UCLA Foundation, he serves on the Board of Trustees of UCLA Anderson School of Management, the Investment Committee of the California Community Foundation, and the Board of Trustees of the YMCA. of Metropolitan Los Angeles. He also sat on the board of directors of the Toigo Foundation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.ucla.edu/releases/two-new-members-join-ucla-foundation-board-of-directors-2021

