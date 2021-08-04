Electronic Arts Stock Rises as Quarterly Results Dominate Street View

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. rose during the extended session on Wednesday after results from video game publishers beat Wall Street expectations.
EA EA,
shares rose 3% after-hours, after gaining 0.1% to close at $ 139.91.
The company reported first quarter net income of $ 204 million, or 71 cents per share, from $ 365 million, or $ 1.25 per share, a year ago.
Revenue reached $ 1.55 billion from $ 1.46 billion in the last year quarter. Bookings, which represent deferred revenue, rose 3% to $ 6.14 billion in the past 12 months, the company said.
Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast a profit of 40 cents per share on revenues of $ 1.46 billion, following forecasts of about 24 cents per share on revenues of about $ 1.48 billion.
Our new launches, flagship games and live services all had an exceptional quarter, said Andrew Wilson, chief executive of EA, in a statement. With our expanding EA Sports portfolio, more incredible experiences in Apex Legends, the revolutionary new Battlefield 2042 and our core live services, including mobile, were set to bring more games and content to gamers this year.
EA is known for its sports games like FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21, as well as action titles like Apex Legends.
Read: Video games have definitely entered the mainstream during the pandemic, but the industry faces a difficult transition
Based on our strong performance this quarter and supported by our continued confidence in our live services, we are raising our outlook for the full year, said Blake Jorgensen, EA’s CFO, in a statement.
EA forecast earnings of about 36 cents per share on revenue of about $ 1.78 billion for the second fiscal quarter and about $ 1.58 per share on revenue of about $ 6.85 billion for the year.
Analysts estimate revenue of $ 1.4 billion for the second quarter and revenue of $ 7.12 billion for the year.
EA stocks are down 4% in the past 12 months, compared to a 33% gain on the S&P 500 SPX index,
Take-Two Interactive Inc. TTWO,
posted earnings on Monday, beating Wall Street estimates while pushing back the release date of some games, and stocks fell. Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI,
reported better than expected results and addressed their harassment controversy. Meanwhile, Zynga Inc. ZNGA,
reports Thursday.