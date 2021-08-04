August 4, 2021 Falling mortgage rates – Forbes Advisor

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but this does not affect the opinions or ratings of our editors.

Mortgage rates haven’t budged today. If you’re interested in buying a home or refinancing your current home, you still have a chance to secure a historically low rate.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.01%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 2.28%. The average rate for a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 2.97% and the average rate for a 5/1 ARM is 2.80%.

30 year fixed rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed-rate benchmark mortgage rate remained at 3.01%. Last week, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.07%. The 52 week high is 3.37%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 3.23%. At the same date last week, it was 3.29%. Here’s why the APR is important.

At an interest rate of 3.01%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $ 422 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $ 100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. The total interest paid over the term of the loan will be approximately $ 51,972.

15 year fixed rate mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage is 2.28%. At the same time last week, the 15-year fixed rate mortgage was at 2.34%.

On a 15-year fixed rate, the APR is 2.63%. Last week it was 2.66%.

With an interest rate of 2.28%, you would pay $ 656 per month in principal and interest for every $ 100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $ 18,167 in total interest.

Giant mortgages

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed rate jumbo mortgage is 2.97%. Last week, the average rate was 3.04%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.

Borrowers with a 30 year fixed rate jumbo mortgage with a current interest rate of 2.97% will pay $ 420 per month in principal and interest per $ 100,000. This means that on a $ 750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $ 3,150, and you would pay approximately $ 383,967 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 arm

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM stands at 2.80%, higher than the 52 week low of 2.83%. Last week, the average rate was 2.78%.

Borrowers with an ARM 5/1 of $ 100,000 with a current interest rate of 2.80% will pay $ 411 per month in principal and interest.

How to calculate mortgage payments

If you can’t or don’t want to pay cash, mortgage lenders and mortgages will be part of your home buying process. It’s important to figure out what you’re likely to pay each month to see if it’s within your budget.

To estimate your monthly mortgage payment, you can use a mortgage calculator. It will provide you with an estimate of your monthly principal and interest payment based on your interest rate, down payment, purchase price, and other factors.

Collect these data points to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

The price of the house

The amount of your deposit

The interest rate

The term of the loan

All taxes, insurance and HOA fees

Save for a house

You might know you need to save enough for a down payment, but it takes more money than that to complete the home buying process. Also, after you buy, you need to furnish your new home and track potential repairs.

Here are six things you can do to save money for a home:

Deposit

Inspection and assessment

Closing costs

Ongoing charges

Home furnishings

Repairs and renovations

How do I get pre-approved for a mortgage?

Getting pre-approved for a mortgage can help you during the home buying process. Pre-approval of a mortgage is an offer from the lender to lend you money. It can help you appear more attractive to sellers.

To get pre-approved for a mortgage, start by gathering documents. You will need your Social Security card, W-2 forms, pay stubs, bank statements, income tax returns, and any other documents required by your lender.

The lender you select will walk you through the pre-approval process.