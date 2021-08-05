Why Nio Stock fell 16% in July





What happened Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer’s stock returns Nio (NYSE: NIO) passed in the red for the year in July. But much of the decline had less to do with company-specific information and more to do with more general risks of owning shares in Chinese companies. For the calendar month, US-listed shares in Nio were down 16%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. So what All stocks come with risk, but owning international companies can come with some unique risks. Latest concerns over Chinese stocks began after rideshare company DiDi Global went public on the New York Stock Exchange on the last day of June. Chinese regulatory authorities then launched what has been called a cybersecurity review of DiDi and banned further downloads of the company’s app. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) then targeted for-profit educational companies. Shares in the industry fell when regulators said they would enforce new rules that do not allow private tutoring companies to raise capital and could effectively turn them into non-profit entities. Nervous investors have sold shares of other Chinese companies, including Nio, amid new uncertainty that the CCP could apparently wipe out investments at will. Now what The stock has recouped some of those losses, as investors also have company-specific progress to look forward to. Nio had previously announced that he would soon be selling vehicles outside of China for the first time. Nio said it sent the first delivery of its flagship ES8 electric SUVs from Shanghai to its first European market in Norway on July 20. Nio is also developing its ability to double its current capacity through a new manufacturing agreement signed with public partner Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC). This connection to a government entity can serve to isolate the company from the wrath of Chinese regulators. And the combination of increasing production capacity and entering another large market should help investors believe that the company could eventually reach its valuation. Nio said it delivered more than twice as many vehicles in July than in the period the previous year. Although some of its domestic competitors have surpassed its July sales, great potential for growth remains, both inside and outside China. The decline in stocks in July didn’t make Nio cheap to own. It still has a market cap of over $ 70 billion, making any additional risk or missteps likely to hit the share price again. Investors will be watching when the company releases its second quarter update next week on August 11.

