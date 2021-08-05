Wall Street banks that have asked workers to return to their offices may have to change their plans due to the Delta variant

(Photo by Erik McGregor / LightRocket via Getty Images)

This whole back-to-office thing for Jamie Dimon must be very painful. Dimon, the longtime and well-respected CEO of JPMorgan, is an advocate for returning workers to headquarters. He was one of the first Wall Street investment banking CEOs to tell his employees to go back to office.

Dimon previously asked his traders, bankers, brokers and research analysts to return to their offices by September 21, 2020, after working from home for the previous six months. The plan was unsuccessful because a trader contracted Covid-19. JPMorgan sent him home, along with other traders from the equity office.

Then, in mid-April, the investment bank planned to employ around 25,000 thousand employees. permanently at home. Dimon said 10% of his 255,000 U.S.-based employees could work from home full-time, with others able to continue working remotely for part of the time, according to one. letter to shareholders.

JPMorgan was the first leading U.S. bank to require its employees to return to their offices by July. In a note, Dimon said of the back-to-work warrant, as the United States surpasses its target of more than 200 million Covid-19 vaccines administered and more cities and states lift restrictions, we will open our US offices to all employees on Monday, May 17th subject to our current occupancy cap of 50%.

Dimon was not convinced that he could work virtually. He said: Most professionals learn their work through a learning model, which is almost impossible to replicate in the Zoom world. The CEO expressed concern, Over time, this downside could significantly undermine the character and culture [of the company.] According to JPMorgan, relying too much on Zoom meetings actually slows down decision-making because there is little immediate follow-up. With remote working, there is no spontaneous learning and creativity because you don’t meet people at the coffee machine, talk with customers in unforeseen scenarios, or travel to meet with them. customers and employees to get feedback on your products and services.

Now it looks like he has to adjust his plans again. The sudden increase in the Delta variant and the CDC’s recommendation to wear masks indoors has derailed the plans of Apple, Twitter, Google, Microsoft and many other big companies.

There is a big difference between the tech giants of the West Coast and the banks of Wall Street. Silicon Valley tech companies have turned to a hybrid and remote work model. New York-based financial firms have been pushing people back to work in their offices.

Fox Business Networks Charles Gasparino reported via Twitter, JPMorgan has started a formal reassessment of its back-to-office policies amid the #DeltaVariant epidemic. Sources say there @FoxBusiness employees should expect to receive further advice shortly. Developing story.

In a segment on Fox Business Network, Gasparino, who is closely tied to Wall Street businesses, said that JPMorgan has not yet made a decision, but one will be shortly. He said the bank is reassessing its return to office policy. The bank could modify or modify the policy or derive from it.

He added that Goldman Sachs, another leading investment bank which has urged its bankers to return to their respective offices, continues to monitor the situation. According to his reports, if they get different advice from New York City, they could make a difference as well. It is a wait and see mode.

Goldman Sachs, the New York-based high-end investment bank, had previously tried to bring workers back to the office. Goldman CEO David Solomon called remote working an aberration and noted that it was not conducive to productivity. Solomon said: I think for a company like ours, which is an innovative and collaborative learning culture, this is not ideal for us. And that’s not a new normal. Salomon added: We are focusing on moving our journey forward to gradually bring our people together again, where it is safe to do so. The bank was now in a position to activate the next steps in our return to office strategy.

According to a company note, we know from experience that our culture of collaboration, innovation and learning flourishes when our employees come together, and we look forward to having more of our colleagues in the office to can experience it again on a regular basis. Goldman said he is committed to giving staff the ability to continue to manage their professional and personal lives, and urged employees who were unable to comply with their divisions’ return-to-work plans. . discuss it with their managers.

Early efforts by investment banks met with resistance and were stalled in the face of a PR challenge when a group of young bankers took to Twitter to complain about being forced to work 100 hours per week.

As people return to headquarters and other places, the next step for Goldman and other companies is to decide on their approach to vaccination. Goldman demands from its bankers, brokers, traders and other staff inform the bank of their vaccination status, according to an internal memo.

The letter to employees read: Registering your immunization status allows us to plan a safer return to the office for all of our employees, while continuing to adhere to local public health measures. Therefore, it is mandatory that you submit your immunization status on the Canopy app. [the banks internal portal for employees]whether or not you are vaccinated. According to New York Times, although Goldman employees must declare their status, they do not need to show proof of vaccination, but they will be asked to record the date they received their photos and the vaccine manufacturer.

Morgan Stanley CEO Jamie Gorman still wants people to come back by Labor Day, Gasparino said. Morgan Stanley is also monitoring the situation. Internally, the bank applies its daily health check to make sure employees are free of symptoms.

Morgan stanley told its bankers, brokers and traders that workers who had not been vaccinated would not be allowed to return to their New York and Westchester County offices. In addition, employees of New York-area banks have been asked to certify their immunization status. If a staff member is not vaccinated, they will need to continue working remotely.

Gorman said of his plan to return to the office, If you can go to a restaurant in New York, you can walk into the office. To underscore his desire for people to return to their respective offices, Gorman said he would be very disappointed if the workers had not found their way into the office before Labor Day on September 6.

It was reported that he had a bad opinion of employees who did not work regularly in the office. Similar to Dimon’s post, Gorman said, returning to the office was especially important for junior staff who underwent on-the-job training. [The office is] where we teach, where our trainees learn. This is how we develop people. Where you build all the sweet signals that come with a successful career that aren’t just Zoom presentations.

Mitigating security concerns, the investment bank’s CEO stressed, more than 90% of Morgan Stanley employees who already worked in its offices are now vaccinated. Sharing vaccination status would be voluntary, different from Goldman Sachs’ rival position.

It is likely that the big banks will relax their approach. There is too much responsibility for banks if a worker is fired and contracts the new strain of Covid-19. In addition, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo have called for indoor masks to be worn and restaurants and other establishments to request proof of vaccination as a barrier to entry.

With these tighter restrictions, New York officials could pressure Wall Street companies to be more flexible in their approach. Alternatively, if the local government demands that banks have such strict procedures and policies, workers will be reluctant to come to work and demand to stay home.