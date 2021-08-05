This unique McLaren Speedtail, named Albert, took 12 weeks to paint





Before Mclaren speedtail debuted in full production, the brand showed a prototype named Albertit was a throwback to the original McLaren F1 development cars. The Albert prototype featured the near-production Speedtail bodywork, but a slapped 720S front end and a wild camouflage wrap with a lined pattern that represented the airflow over the car. The Speedtail is now nearing the end of its production and McLaren Beverly Hills has unveiled a unique version of the hypercar, also called Albert, which pays homage to the prototype. While the production Albert Speedtail has a doubled livery very similar to the prototype, it’s not camouflage wrap – what you see here is an actual paint job that took 12 weeks to be completely finished. McLaren says it’s one of the most complex paint jobs the company has ever done. Albert was built with an exposed glossy carbon fiber bodywork, while the colors chosen for the livery were magnesium silver, the color worn by the F1 road car when it debuted in 1992, and Ueno gray, which was featured on the F1 GTR which won Le Mans in 1995. Before any painting could be done, McLaren’s special operations division had to do a lot of testing. The team created a number of test panels to verify the feasibility of the design, also digitally working on renderings to perfect it. These renderings were then printed in full size, with two specialists using them to hide the striped livery on the real panels. The masking process took two weeks, and it had to be done with the car’s body panels and the wheels mounted to make sure all the lines matched perfectly. In total, over a mile of tape was used to complete the design. Then the car had to be painted, which took six weeks. To do this, the car had to be dismantled again so that the MSO team could achieve a perfect finish. Both paint colors fade, with Ueno Gray mainly covering the front and Magnesium Silver lifting the rear. McLaren says after the first pass of paint the body panels were rearranged to make sure everything was perfectly aligned before the final clear coat was applied. Then it took another four weeks for everything to dry and the rest of the car to be fully assembled. The end result is quite spectacular. The scratches are not painted – because they were masked as part of the pre-paint of the design, they are in fact the original visual carbon fiber finish of the body panels. The contrast between the super bright paint colors and the 1K finish carbon is incredible, making Albert look unlike any other hypercar I’ve seen before – and I’ve witnessed many interesting fiberglass finishes. carbon. Besides the livery, Albert has a number of other details that set him apart from “normal” Speedtails. The carbon fiber door sill is marked in darker writing that reads “Hybrid prototype MVY02-BP23”, a reference to the codename of Albert’s original prototype. The pedals are finished in gold in reference to F1, and the interior has an orange and black two-tone scheme. Albert is one of the last Speedtails to be built in the car’s 106-unit production run. With the Speedtail already starting at over $ 2 million, this one likely cost its unknown owner – apparently a major customer of the Beverly Hills franchise – nearly $ 3 million, if not more. If you live in the Los Angeles area, you can see Albert at the Sunset GT Cars & Cafe event on Sunday, August 8. Read more:Bugatti almost stopped painting this Divo ‘Lady Bug’ because it was so complicated McLaren Speedtail Albert has a stunning custom livery

