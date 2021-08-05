Business
Key Fed official sees rates take off in 2023 as political debate intensifies
WASHINGTON, Aug.4 (Reuters) – The contours of the debate within the US central bank on when to cut back support for the economy erupted on Wednesday as a key architect of the Federal Reserve’s new policy strategy said he felt the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022.
“Starting policy normalization in 2023 would, under these conditions, be very consistent with our new flexible framework for targeting average inflation,” Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said in a statement. web discussion hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Read more
Clarida was instrumental in shaping this framework, adopted last August, under which the Fed pledged to keep rates at their current level near zero until the economy reaches full employment, and that inflation reaches the Fed’s 2% target and is on track to moderately exceed that rate. for a while.
Meanwhile, Clarida added, he could “certainly” see the Fed announce a $ 120 billion per month cut in its asset purchase program later this year, given the surprising pace of the economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.
Three other policymakers also signaled on Wednesday that they were ready to start scaling back the Fed’s bond buying program, although their views on the timing differ, as do their views on what should. then happen.
One of them, Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan, said the reduction in monthly asset purchases “soon” would lay the groundwork for a “more patient approach” to increasing the costs of borrowing. St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard said the earlier cut paves the way for rate hikes next year, if needed.
Taken together, the remarks opened the door to the prospect of the Fed easing the monetary accelerator faster than expected. They also highlighted the intensity of talks within the central bank on how and when to do it, a debate likely to crescendo in the coming weeks as more economic data arrives.
The economy, which is recovering from the hard blow of the pandemic, supports 6.8 million fewer jobs than before the crisis, but inflation is well above the Fed’s 2% target.
While the jobs gap suggests to some Fed policymakers that it is far too early to reduce monetary policy support, the high inflation numbers give others pause.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the central bank was “clearly a long way off” from considering rate hikes, although he acknowledged that policymakers are watching inflation closely to ensure that the current overshoot does not persist.
Clarida, Powell’s second in command, offered a more precise and bullish view on Wednesday of when the Fed will hit its maximum employment target and flexible 2% inflation targets, even though he has vouched for it. of Powell’s expectations that the Delta variant of COVID-19 would not derail the economy.
“I think these (…) conditions necessary to raise the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by the end of 2022,” Clarida said. Read more
The central bank has kept the federal funds rate – its benchmark overnight interest rate – near zero since lowering it to that level last year to shield the economy from the fallout from the crisis. pandemic.
Clarida’s comments – her first in nearly two months – came just days after Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled that the Fed is expected to start cutting its bond purchases by October, and the Fed Governor Lael Brainard has said she would like to have more data on hand before making such a decision.
For his part, Powell said last week that the labor market was “far” from meeting the Fed’s bar to reduce its purchases of treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
While it’s customary to hear presidents of regional Fed banks with differing views, Fed board members – who have permanent votes on Fed policy – tend to stay closer to one another. others.
“I think the committee and the board of governors seem quite divided,” said Karim Basta, chief economist at III Capital Management. “It is quite rare to see governors speaking openly with very different points of view.”
REDUCE ASSET PURCHASES
The central bank has bought $ 80 billion in treasury bills and $ 40 billion in MBS each month since the start of the pandemic to put downward pressure on borrowing costs in an attempt to accelerate the recovery. economic recovery.
Earlier Wednesday, the St. Louis Fed’s Bullard said he expected the economy to return to pre-pandemic employment levels by next summer.
“So you would be sitting here next summer, with inflation well above target and jobs on the way back to pre-pandemic levels,” Bullard said in an online interview with The Washington Post. “It seems to me like something we should be prepared for.” Read more
Kaplan, in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, endorsed Bullard’s view that the asset purchase program was not doing much for the recovery and its phasing out should begin “soon.” But unlike Bullard and Waller, he said the cut should be gradual and shouldn’t set off the clock to raise rates.
“My comments on buying are not meant to suggest that I want to take more aggressive action on the federal funds rate,” he said. Read more
An impending cone is not a done deal. Brainard said on Friday she would prefer to have September jobs data on hand before making a decision, a timeline that points to a November cutback announcement at the earliest.
Speaking on PBS Newshour, San Francisco Fed Chairman Mary Daly said on Wednesday that she considered a slowdown later this year or early next year to be the most likely scenario.
The US Department of Labor is due to release its July jobs report on Friday.
Clarida has said he expects “fairly healthy” job gains in the United States this fall as factors holding back labor supply wear off.
He also said that he still expects a decline from the current high inflation rates, but that if the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator exceeds 3% this year, as he forecasts, he will consider that. as more than a moderate overshoot.
“I think the risks to my inflation outlook are on the rise,” Clarida said.
Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Ann Saphir and Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Pullin
