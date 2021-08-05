Robinhood shares fly again, climbing to 80%





Shares of Robinhood – the brokerage app popular among millennials for its commission-free trading – rose again on Wednesday, rising so much that trading was temporarily halted three times in the first 30 minutes of trading. The stock jumped 81% to $ 85 before closing the day at $ 70.39, a gain of 50%. The push marked a remarkable comeback after last week lackluster debut in the public market, when Robinhood shares fell 8.4% from an initial price of $ 38 on Thursday. Even before its IPO, experts warned that Robinhood shares could be set for a more irregular run than others on Wall Street due to its popularity among small investors. Robinhood has reserved a larger share of its IPO shares than usual for small investors, which is in line with its mission to “democratize finance”. The company has introduced a new generation of younger and newer investors to the stock market, thanks to its zero trading fees and easy to use app. But the move also gave less stock to large institutional investors, who have a reputation for being more stable long-term stock holders. The controversial company has the backing of big names, including Cathie Wood, a star stock picker who focuses on innovative companies, bought stocks, for example. Its flagship exchange-traded fund ARK Innovation owns nearly 4.9 million shares, making Robinhood the fund’s 29th largest stake. The fund has total assets of approximately $ 25.5 billion. New trends Beyond that, analysts were looking for explanations for the soaring title. To some it was reminiscent of the higher explosive moves for GameStop and others “meme actions” earlier this year.

The family is preparing to sue Robinhood for the suicide of their son … 07:53 These stocks have suddenly reached heights considered by professional investors to be irrational. Many were battered companies in the midst of a turnaround, and they sparked waves of interest from investors with smaller pockets who cheered each other on online. Robinhood created a lot of passion, among users and critics alike, and the polarizing effect manifested itself during his short wild time on Wall Street. After opening at $ 38 last week, it has come down to $ 34.82. It took less than four days to more than double. “I hate Robinhood, but I walked in and won $ 1,000 in 20 minutes,” one user said on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, a hub for exploding memes stocks this year. The company is already showing the strong growth Wall Street is calling for: revenues jumped 245% last year to $ 959 million. Robinhood’s has compiled approximately 22.5 million funded accounts since its inception in 2013, as clients trade everything from stocks and options to cryptocurrency. But Robinhood has also paid more than $ 130 million to settle a long list of charges against regulators. Critics say Robinhood encourages unsophisticated investors to make excessive and risky trades, and regulatory oversight is likely to remain high. In December, the SEC charges against Robinhood for failing to properly disclose how he makes money and for failing to always get his clients the best execution prices for their stock trades. Robinhood paid $ 65 million to settle the charges, but has not officially admitted he did anything wrong. In June 2020, a A 20-year-old man committed suicide mistakenly believing he had lost nearly $ 750,000 in a risky trade he made on Robinhood. Her parents then filed a lawsuit accusing Robinhood of wrongful death, negligent infliction of emotional distress and unfair business practices.

