Nine risks for the stock market rally

With the stock market hovering near all-time highs, one would think that investors are full of confidence in their investments. However, as has been the case since the 2008 financial crisis, the recovery in the equity markets has been unloved. And in some ways, skepticism about the strength of stocks continues to push stocks higher. As Sir John Templeton so aptly put it, bull markets are born out of pessimism, grow in skepticism, mature in optimism, and die in euphoria. Indeed, it was skepticism and lack of euphoria, as well as an accommodating Federal Reserve Bank, that supported equity values.

This recent run has been incredible, and despite what has happened since the March 2020 lows, the markets are not moving in one direction. In the second half of 2021, the market will need a new catalyst to match the strong YTD result. We rebounded from the low levels of 2020 in the United States Gross domestic product (GDP) and low corporate profits, to massive spikes in GDP and profits. But things will normalize, and while stocks may move higher, investors need to manage expectations. Here are nine risks that could cause stocks to participate in a long-awaited correction.

Market risks include:

1. A change in tone from the Fed. In the fourth quarter of 2018, inventories were down almost 20% in about 90 days, largely due to the news Federal Reserve Bank Comments from President Powells and monetary tightening. An equally rapid decline could follow if the Fed’s tone changes, although after several years of work, Powell’s comments are more measured.

2. Higher taxes. Markets have ignored possible tax hikes on businesses and individuals. Specifically, a change in the capital gains rate could result in profit taking before the end of the year and if a negative mood is present, any sale could be magnified.

3. More regulations. The costs of new regulations are not immediately felt, but they end up hurting profits and new investments.

4. Increased monitoring of mergers and acquisitions. New directions from the White House limit mergers and acquisitions will have a higher bar for approval. This will lower valuations – see the recent drop in Kansas City South (KSU) whose merger with Canadian National is now in question.

5. Slow growth in Europe and Japan. Aging populations in Europe and Japan are deflationary. Debt and structural inefficiencies continue to plague Europe. The Japanese were hoping the Olympic boost did not materialize. These regions were in slow growth mode before Covid, and little has happened in the past 18 months to change that.

6. High valuations. The stock market surge created high stock market multiples with the S&P 500 futures price / earnings ratio north of 22. While low rates and strong earnings growth may justify some of this, it is above its historical market average, making stock prices vulnerable to a correction.

7. Covid-Stops. Whether it is fear of Covid, restrictions on occupancy rates or government-imposed closures, the specter of Covid remains a barrier to optimism.

8. A shift in sentiment and algorithmic trading. Machines and algorithms are powerful, and when the sense of risk aversion returns, market movements could be accelerated. Certainly, overreacting can create an opportunity for the savvy investor. But an emotional investor may think this is the biggest and sell what can fuel the business on the downside.

9. Unknown global events. We have had relative stability around the world, which is unlikely to be a permanent condition. For example, the past few weeks have seen a significant drop in Chinese stocks due to comments made by Chinese regulators. This sharp and rapid downturn is a little reminder of how billions of stock market value can be lost very quickly.

Despite these risks, the bullish case is that liquidity is massive and does not disappear. The Fed continues to focus more on jobs than inflation. Congress will spend on infrastructure, profits will grow (albeit at a slower pace than historical performance in recent quarters), and innovation improves productivity. The money has to go somewhere and with low bond yields investors have no choice but to look to stocks. I’m not ruling out this long-standing bullish case provided Jerome Powerful continues to recover the equity markets. Still, investors might be wise to pause before investing new money and look for a more favorable entry point instead.