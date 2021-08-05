NEO Exchange’s Erik Sloane on being the Tier 1 Exchange for the “Innovation Economy”

In this interview with InvestorIntel, which can also be viewed on YouTube ( click here to subscribe to InvestorIntel channel ), Erik went on to say that NEO is Canada’s second Tier 1 exchange and is backed by some of the country’s most reputable financial organizations. As one of only two senior exchanges in Canada, Erik explained how NEO Exchange gives companies a choice they didn’t have before. He also provided an update on the launch of the very first Canadian Depositary Receipt (CDR) on the NEO Exchange, allowing Canadians to invest in global companies through fractional ownership of shares with built-in currency hedging. Referring to the growing Canadian market for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), Erik told InvestorIntel that “NEO has been the market of choice for 10 SPACs in Canada”.

In a recent interview with InvestorIntel, Chris Thompson speaks with Erik Sloane, Chief Revenue Officer of NEO Exchange

About NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is a Tier 1 Canadian exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and fundraisers in a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO gives priority to investors and provides access to trading of all securities listed in Canada on an equal footing. NEOlists companies and investment products seeking an internationally renowned exchange that provides investors with confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unrestricted access to market data.

