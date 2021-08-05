Business
NEO Exchange’s Erik Sloane on being the Tier 1 Exchange for the “Innovation Economy”
In a recent interview with InvestorIntel, Chris Thompson speaks with Erik Sloane, Chief Revenue Officer of NEO Exchange to be the Tier 1 scholarship for Canada’s “innovation economy”.
In this interview with InvestorIntel, which can also be viewed on YouTube (click here to subscribe to InvestorIntel channel), Erik went on to say that NEO is Canada’s second Tier 1 exchange and is backed by some of the country’s most reputable financial organizations. As one of only two senior exchanges in Canada, Erik explained how NEO Exchange gives companies a choice they didn’t have before. He also provided an update on the launch of the very first Canadian Depositary Receipt (CDR) on the NEO Exchange, allowing Canadians to invest in global companies through fractional ownership of shares with built-in currency hedging. Referring to the growing Canadian market for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), Erik told InvestorIntel that “NEO has been the market of choice for 10 SPACs in Canada”.
About ONEMExchange
The NEO Exchange is a Tier 1 Canadian exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and fundraisers in a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO gives priority to investors and provides access to trading of all securities listed in Canada on an equal footing. NEOlists companies and investment products seeking an internationally renowned exchange that provides investors with confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unrestricted access to market data.
Warning:Thisinterview, which was produced by InvestorIntel Corp. (IIC)does not contain, nor does it purport to contain, a summary of all important information concerning theCompany be interviewed. IIC makes no representations or warranties that the information contained in this interview is accurate or complete.
This presentationcan containforward-looking statements within the meaning ofapplicable Canadian securities legislation.Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and assumptions of managementthe companyfrom the date of completion. Theyare inherently sensitive to uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual events / results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.Additional risks and uncertainties, including those which the Company is not currently aware of or which it currently considers immaterial, may also adversely affect the activities of the Company or any investment in it..
Allprojectionsgivenare intended primarily for use as objectives and are not intended, and should not be taken, as assurances that the intended results will be achieved by the Company.TAssumptions used may not prove to be correctanda potential decline in the financial position or operating results of the company may have a negative impact on the value of its securities. Possibleinvestors are invited to consult the company profile onSedar.comand to conduct independent investigations to determine their interest in investing in the Company.
