John Lewis named to government list of companies paying below minimum wage | John lewis





John Lewis is among the named and dishonored companies on a government list of employers who pay staff below the threshold of legal minimum salary. The employee-owned partnership was one of 191 companies, including care homes, child care services and farms, that were fined a total of $ 2.1 million in more than 34,000 workers, as part of the government’s efforts to show that it is cracking down on abuses. workers. The Ministry of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the violations took place between 2011 and 2018 and employers had since been forced to repay what they owed. They were fined an additional $ 3.2 million, to show that it is never okay to underpay workers. Business Minister Paul Scully said it was unacceptable for a company to fail to comply with government minimum wage laws, which were put in place to ensure fair working days receive fair pay. All employers, including those on this list, must pay workers properly, he added. This government will continue to protect workers’ rights vigilantly, and employers and workers short of change will not get away lightly. A spokesperson for the John Lewis Partnership said he was surprised and disappointed the government chose to report this today after the pay breach occurred four years ago, was corrected and we ourselves made it public at the time. The problem arose because the partnership smooths the pay so that the variable pay partners receive the same amount each month, which helps them budget. Our average minimum hourly wage has never been lower than the national minimum wage and is currently 15% higher than it, the spokesperson added. Sign up for the daily Business Today email The government has detailed a number of ways in which violations could occur, including when workers were paid minimum wage or slightly higher and then had deductions from their wages for uniforms or accommodation. Among the employers named in the government list, nearly 50% wrongly deducted workers’ wages, including uniforms and expenses, and nearly a third did not pay workers for the entire time they were working. ‘they had been working, like overtime. Almost a fifth of employers paid the incorrect apprenticeship rate, the government said. Bryan Sanderson, Chairman of the Low Pay Commission, said: These are very difficult times for all workers, especially low-paid ones who often take on critical tasks in a variety of key industries, including care. The minimum wage provides a crucial level of support and respect is essential for the benefit of both beneficiaries and our society as a whole.

