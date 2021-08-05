NSW woman, 34, becomes seventh Australian death linked to AstraZeneca





A 34-year-old woman in New South Wales has died of a rare blood clotting disease after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Key points: The woman received her first dose of AstraZeneca before she died on Wednesday

Seventh death in Australia linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

National medical regulator stresses the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said the woman died on Wednesday of a confirmed case of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). She had received her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab. “The TGA offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” the TGA report said. “We are in close communication with NSW Health, which is undertaking a further investigation into this matter.” The medical regulator stressed that the protective benefits of COVID-19 vaccination far outweigh the potential risks. Follow the main COVID-19 news from August 5 with a return on our blog. About 6.8 million doses of AstraZeneca have now been administered across the country, with seven vaccine-related deaths. Six of those deaths were related to TTS, while the other was from immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), which is when your immune system attacks and destroys platelets by mistake. Two weeks ago, the National Vaccine Expert Advisory Group said all adults in Greater Sydney should “seriously consider” getting vaccinated with any vaccine available, including AstraZeneca. Learn more about the vaccine deployment: The Australian Vaccination Technical Advisory Group (ATAGI) said the new advisory was issued due to the growing risk of COVID-19 in the city and the severity of the Delta strain. While the Pfizer vaccine remains the preferred vaccine for Australians under 60 outside of Sydney, the medical regulator has stressed that the protective benefits of COVID-19 vaccination far outweigh the potential risks. New South Wales today recorded its highest number of daily COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, with 262 new cases. It was also the deadliest day in Delta’s current outbreak, with five deaths. Four of the five people who died were not vaccinated, while one person had received a dose of AstraZeneca. Yesterday, Aude Alaskar, 27, a man from Sydney became the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in New South Wales. There are currently 350 Australians hospitalized with COVID-19, including 57 in intensive care. The majority of them are in New South Wales. Blood clotting disorder seems to affect young women particularly The medical regulator said that in Australia severe cases of TTS appeared to be more common in women, especially those in the younger age groups. Almost half of women with TTS required intensive care treatment, and five of the six deaths from TTS were in women. Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. To look at Duration: 3 minutes 42 seconds 3 m 42 s Fruit and vegetable processor SPC became the first Australian company to require vaccines for all staff and visitors on site. What to know about the coronavirus:

