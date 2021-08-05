Nifty hovers at 16,300; real estate stocks go down





Major indices hit record highs but traded with gains by mid-afternoon. The Nifty traded a little above the 16,300 mark. Real estate shares were sold for the second trading day. At 2:31 p.m. IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 198 points or 0.37% to 54,568.09. The Nifty 50 index gained 47.4 points or 0.29% to 16,306.60. Larger markets underperformed benchmarks. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.29% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 0.59%. Sellers outnumbered buyers. On BSE, 1,020 stocks rose and 2,157 stocks fell. In total, 119 shares remained unchanged. Buzz Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 1.55% to 405.45, down for the second consecutive trading session. The real estate index lost 3.2% in two days. Indiabulls Real Estate (down 4.2%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.69%), Prestige Estate (down 2.57%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.85%), Godrej Properties (down 1.79%) and Sobha (down 1.43%) were the big losers in the real estate space. Impact on income: Caplin Point Laboratories added 2.72% to Rs 883.95 after the company’s consolidated net profit rose 31.1% to Rs 71.53 crore on a 25.6% increase in total revenue at Rs 309.65 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 21. Compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 21, the company’s net profit and total revenue increased by 5.3% and 7.5%, respectively. EBITDA improved 30.4% to Rs 101.82 crore in Q1 FY22 versus Rs 78.09 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA margin was 32.9% as of June 30, 2021 compared to 31.7% as of June 30, 2020. Profit before tax in the first quarter of FY22 was Rs 89.52 crore, up by 30.4% compared to Rs 68.62 crore in the first quarter of FY21. Hikal jumped 9.29% to Rs 603.75 after the company’s consolidated net profit rose 3.3 times to Rs 50.54 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 22, from Rs 15 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 21. Total operations revenue increased 29.5% year-on-year to Rs 456.78 crore in the first quarter. Sector-wise, revenues from pharmaceutical products were Rs 274.07 crore (up 28.3% year-on-year) and crop protection revenues were Rs 182.71 crore (up 31, 3% yoy) in the first quarter of fiscal 22. The profit before tax in the first quarter of fiscal 22 was Rs 68.39 crore, which is 3 times higher than the 22, Rs 79 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 21. Numbers to follow: In the forex market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 74.1975 from its previous close of 74.1950. MCX Gold futures for the August 5, 2021 settlement fell 0.19% to Rs 47,801. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.01% to 92.287. The yield on the 10-year federal benchmark paper fell to 6.209% from its previous close of 6.199%. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2021 settlement fell 38 cents or 0.54% to $ 70 a barrel. Powered by Capital Market – Live News (This story was not edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

